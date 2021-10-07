U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

USD 5.82 bn growth in Car And Truck Wash Market from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The car and truck wash market is set to grow by $ 5.82 billion between 2021 and 2025, and register a CAGR of 2.92%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources.

Attractive Opportunities in Car and Truck Wash Market by Washing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The car and truck wash market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased adoption in untapped regions, the need for water-efficient products, and the rising demand for drive-through car wash systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Car And Truck Wash Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Geography

  • Washing type

Receive Our Free Sample Report now to gain access to detailed analysis of the car and truck wash market segments

Car and Truck Wash Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the car and truck wash market include Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Car Washer UK Ltd., Fince Holding SA, GoWashMyCar Ltd., International Car wash Group Ltd., Istobal SA, KKE Wash Systems, Splash Car Wash, and Zips Express Wash.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increased adoption in untapped regions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high initial investments for setting up car wash equipment may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Car and Truck Wash Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist car and truck wash market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the car and truck wash market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the car and truck wash market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car and truck wash market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Mobility-as-a-Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The mobility-as-a-service market size is expected to grow by $ 235.00 bn and record a CAGR of 34% from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

  • Car Rack Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The car rack market has the potential to grow by USD 1.45 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

Car And Truck Wash Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.92%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 5.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Car Washer UK Ltd., Fince Holding SA, GoWashMyCar Ltd., International Car wash Group Ltd., Istobal SA, KKE Wash Systems, Splash Car Wash, and Zips Express Wash

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Free Sample Report now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by companies in the car and truck wash market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-82-bn-growth-in-car-and-truck-wash-market-from-2021-to-2025--technavio-301395349.html

SOURCE Technavio

