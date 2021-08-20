U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    -17.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,676.00
    -142.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,893.25
    -34.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.60
    -11.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    -0.24 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    +1.31 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6690
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,183.58
    +2,425.77 (+5.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.10
    +86.05 (+7.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.84
    -14.02 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

USD 5.88 Bn Growth in Chlorine Market - 2021-2025|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chlorine market is expected to grow by USD 5.88 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.34%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chlorine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chlorine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Get FREE Sample Report within MINUTES

Chlorine Market: Growing uses in the pharmaceutical industry to drive growth

The growing uses in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the chlorine market growth, although factors such as logistic problems related to hazardous chemicals may impede market growth. This chlorine market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the rising demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Potassium Chlorate Market: The global potassium chlorate market size will grow by USD 214.84 million during forecast period. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by application (explosives and matchstick manufacturing and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

Chlorine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the chlorine market by Application (EDC/PVC, Organic chemicals, Isocyanates, Chlorinated intermediates, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Australia are the key markets for chlorine in APAC. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry will facilitate the chlorine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44107

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-88-bn-growth-in-chlorine-market---2021-2025emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301359302.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Stocks Extend Losses; Hang Seng Enters Bear Market: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures fell and the dollar extended a rally as faltering growth and China’s regulatory curbs compounded risks before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium next week.Equity markets around the world were broadly in the red for another day. Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index entered a bear market and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was on track for the biggest weekly loss since February.Investors sought the safety of haven assets, with the dollar rising for a fifth d

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Robinhood Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% on Thursday after the online brokerage released its second-quarter financial results and alerted shareholders to a slowdown in trading activity. The gains were driven by a surge in cryptocurrency-related transaction revenue to $233 million, up from only $5 million in the year-ago quarter. Traders have flocked to Robinhood's platform over the past year.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.