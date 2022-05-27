USD 5.99 billion growth expected in Contact Center Market | 7.57% YOY growth achieved in 2020 | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Contact Center Market by Type, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 5.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.57% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contact Center Market by Type, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global contact center market is fragmented. It includes a substantial number of international and regional vendors. The rising competition in the market is driving vendors to differentiate themselves based on service qualities and innovations.

The rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inability to achieve an ASA might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., and NEC Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Contact Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global contact center market is segmented as below:

Type

The voice-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The use of voice-based interaction is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum in the segment is expected to decrease during the forecast period, owing to the use of IVR technology, live chat, and social media-based interaction.

Geography

About 50% of the market growth will originate in APAC during the forecast period. Excellent service delivery, multilingual proficiency, strong infrastructure, and competitive pricing are some of the factors that ensure that APAC remains the leading contact center market for global enterprises. Another reason for the growth of the contact center market in APAC is the increasing adoption of the cloud-based deployment model among the contact centers in the region.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contact center market report covers the following areas:

Contact Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist contact center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contact center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contact center market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact center market vendors

Related Reports:

Contact Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Aspect Software Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., and NEC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Voice-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Text-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Social media-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 On-premises

6.2 Cloud-based

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 8x8 Inc.

11.4 ALE International

11.5 Aspect Software Inc.

11.6 Avaya Holdings Corp.

11.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.8 Enghouse Systems Ltd.

11.9 Five9 Inc.

11.10 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

11.11 Mitel Networks Corp.

11.12 NEC Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

