U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,611.25
    +15.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,185.00
    +68.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,176.75
    +105.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.30
    +7.80 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.87
    -4.95 (-4.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.73 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5340
    -0.3260 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,064.40
    -406.29 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.69
    -0.41 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.59
    +11.84 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

USD 50.49 billion growth in Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia | Home care and design segment to create maximum opportunities | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market size in Malaysia is expected to increase by USD 50.49 billion between 2020 and 2055. The market observed a YOY growth of 42.93% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 55.29% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market size, the current and future market scenarios, and the YOY growth rates through 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia by Service and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia by Service and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Understand more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Report Now

The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous local and international vendors. The vendors in the market are aiming to expand their customer base to increase their revenues. They are also forming strategic alliances with other players to increase their market shares as well as profitability. Search engine optimization and social media advertising are some of the other key strategies adopted by vendors in the market.

Technavio identifies ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd as dominant players in the market. Factors such as the advantages of online on-demand home services, increasing internet penetration, and the increasing influence of digital media will offer immense growth opportunities to market players. However, the high competition among vendors and the lack of a standard pricing model will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Uncover successful business strategies adopted by vendors and make informed decisions. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia is segmented as below:

  • Service

  • Platform

By service, the home care and design segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. The changes in consumer lifestyles and the rise in disposable incomes are driving the demand for online on-demand home care and design services in Malaysia. Besides, the increasing time spent at home led by the adoption of the work-from-home policy has further increased the demand for on-demand home services in the country, which is contributing to the growth of the segment.

By platform, the mobile application segment will have the largest share of the market. The increased use of mobile applications, high adoption of smartphones, and the rising penetration of the internet is fostering the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand home services market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia is designed to provide entry support, customer profiles, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand home services market growth in Malaysia during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online on-demand home services market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors in Malaysia

Related Reports:

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America by Service and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Household Furniture Market in the US by Product and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.29%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 50.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

42.93

Regional analysis

Malaysia

Performing market contribution

Malaysia at 100%

Key consumer countries

Malaysia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HWB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Mobile applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online website - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd

  • Breezy Clean Homes

  • Business Pixel Sdn Bhd

  • Clinfess Enterprise

  • EasyFix

  • Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd

  • Kaodim

  • LocalService Malaysia

  • M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd

  • Maideasy Sdn Bhd

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-50-49-billion-growth-in-online-on-demand-home-services-market-in-malaysia--home-care-and-design-segment-to-create-maximum-opportunities--technavio-301513842.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.