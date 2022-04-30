U.S. markets closed

USD 502.74 million growth in Instrumentation Tubing Market | 43% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The instrumentation tubing market size is expected to increase by USD 502.74 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of almost 4.87%, as per the market study. The rising adoption of instrumentation and control solutions is notably driving the instrumentation tubing market growth, although factors such as the high need for maintenance may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Instrumentation Tubing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Instrumentation Tubing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY analysis, Request Sample Report!

Instrumentation Tubing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 502.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.35

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMETEK Inc., ASC Engineered Solutions, CENTRAVIS PRODUCTION UKRAINE PJSC, Hyspan Precision Products Inc., Maxim Tubes Co. Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pascal Industries Pte. Ltd., Sachiya Steel International, Salzgitter AG, Sandvik AB, Steelmor Industries, SURAJ Ltd., Swagelok Co., TEMPRESCO Inc., TPS Technitube Rohrenwerke GmbH, TUBACEX SA, Tylok International Inc., Waverley Brownall, Webco Industries Inc., and Younglee Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

View Market Report Outlook to further explore the market segmentation and vendor insights

Key Segment Highlights

The instrumentation tubing market analysis segments the market by End-user and Geography.

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into process industry and discrete industry. The process industry held the largest instrumentation tubing market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Process industries include oil and gas, power, pulp and paper, and other industries. These industries hold a dominant share of the global instrumentation tubing market, owing to the high installed base of field instruments in key process industries, such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power.

  • By Geography, the market is segmeted into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the instrumentation tubing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing investments in the oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive industries will fuel the instrumentation tubing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get your report sample copy right here and make strategic decisions based on our segment-based analysis

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global instrumentation tubing market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the instrumentation tubing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The instrumentation tubing market covers the following areas:

Instrumentation Tubing Market Sizing
Instrumentation Tubing Market Forecast
Instrumentation Tubing Market Analysis

Competitive Landscape

The instrumentation tubing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies such as AMETEK Inc. offers instrumentation tubing such as ultra-high purity tubing and fittings.

Companies Mentioned

  • AMETEK Inc.

  • ASC Engineered Solutions

  • CENTRAVIS PRODUCTION UKRAINE PJSC

  • Hyspan Precision Products Inc.

  • Maxim Tubes Co. Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel Corp.

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Pascal Industries Pte. Ltd.

  • Sachiya Steel International

  • Salzgitter AG

  • Sandvik AB

  • Steelmor Industries

  • SURAJ Ltd.

  • Swagelok Co.

  • TEMPRESCO Inc.

  • TPS Technitube Rohrenwerke GmbH

  • TUBACEX SA

  • Tylok International Inc.

  • Waverley Brownall

  • Webco Industries Inc.

  • Younglee Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Download Sample Report to uncover strategic intiatives highlights by each vendor

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market overview

*Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

*Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

*Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

*Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

*Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09: Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

***5. Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Chart on Process industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Data Table on Process industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Chart on Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 31: Data Table on Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Chart on Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Data Table on Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Chart on Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 35: Data Table on Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Customer landscape overview

*Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

***7 Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 78: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 79: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 80: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 81: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 82: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 83: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 84: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.13 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 87: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Rising adoption of instrumentation and control solutions

*8.1.2 Gradual recovery of upstream oil and gas activities

*8.1.3 Presence of stringent government regulations related to safety

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 High need for maintenance

*8.2.2 Slowdown in manufacturing output

*8.2.3 Fluctuations in metal prices

**8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

*Exhibit 88: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

**8.4 Market trends

*8.4.1 Preference for metals in additive manufacturing

*8.4.2 Changing regulations

*8.4.3 Advances in tube-manufacturing techniques

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 89: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 90: Overview on factors of disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

**10.3 AMETEK Inc.

*Exhibit 93: AMETEK Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 94: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 95: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 96: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

**10.4 ASC Engineered Solutions

*Exhibit 97: ASC Engineered Solutions - Overview

*Exhibit 98: ASC Engineered Solutions - Product / Service

*Exhibit 99: ASC Engineered Solutions - Key offerings

**10.5 CENTRAVIS PRODUCTION UKRAINE PJSC

*Exhibit 100: CENTRAVIS PRODUCTION UKRAINE PJSC - Overview

*Exhibit 101: CENTRAVIS PRODUCTION UKRAINE PJSC - Product / Service

*Exhibit 102: CENTRAVIS PRODUCTION UKRAINE PJSC - Key offerings

**10.6 Hyspan Precision Products Inc.

*Exhibit 103: Hyspan Precision Products Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 104: Hyspan Precision Products Inc. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 105: Hyspan Precision Products Inc. - Key offerings

**10.7 Maxim Tubes Co. Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 106: Maxim Tubes Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 107: Maxim Tubes Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 108: Maxim Tubes Co. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.8 Nippon Steel Corp.

*Exhibit 109: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 110: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 111: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 112: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

**10.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

*Exhibit 113: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 114: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 115: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 116: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 117: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

**10.10 Pascal Industries Pte. Ltd.

*Exhibit 118: Pascal Industries Pte. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 119: Pascal Industries Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 120: Pascal Industries Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.11 Salzgitter AG

*Exhibit 121: Salzgitter AG - Overview

*Exhibit 122: Salzgitter AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 123: Salzgitter AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 124: Salzgitter AG - Segment focus

**10.12 Sandvik AB

*Exhibit 125: Sandvik AB - Overview

*Exhibit 126: Sandvik AB - Business segments

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

