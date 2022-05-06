USD 52.26 Mn growth in Debris Loaders Market | Maximum growth expected in North America | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Debris Loaders Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies North America as the key region in terms of revenue generation and the region will offer significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. Technavio expects the global debris loaders market size to increase by USD 52.26 million between 2020 and 2025 and the growth momentum to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased focus on infrastructure development," says a senior analyst at Technavio. In addition, the advent of multifunctional debris loaders will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the global debris loaders market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations on the use of debris loaders might restrict the growth opportunities for market players.
Debris Loaders Market: Segment Highlights
Based on the product, the market is analyzed across segments such as skid mount and hitch mount. The market growth in the skid mount segment will be significant during the forecast period. Skid mount debris loaders come with an innovative locking boom that keeps the debris loader secure while driving down the road. Also, the nozzle in these debris loaders has an easy-to-use transport lock to keep the hose away from coming in contact with the ground during transit and getting damaged. Such benefits are driving the demand for skid mount debris loaders among end users.
Similarly, based on the end-users, the market is segmented into commercial and residential end-users. The demand from the commercial end-user segment will be significant over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased demand for debris loaders across public parks, school playgrounds, restaurant lawns, corporate lawns, golf courses, and other public places.
Regional Analysis
52% of the growth will originate from the North American region. The market is showing robust growth in the region due to the growing tourism and hospitality industries. In addition, more than 80% of the population in both the US and Canada is urban. Furthermore, the introduction of stringent regulations and standards related to energy use in the region is creating an increased demand for energy-efficient debris loaders. All these factors are driving the growth of the debris loaders market in North America.
Notes:
The debris loaders market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The debris loaders market is segmented by product (skid mount and hitch mount), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The market is concentrated due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.
The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Briggs & Stratton LLC, Crary Industries Inc., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Harper Industries Inc., North Royalton Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Toro Co., Trac Vac, Turf One, and Yangzhou weibang garden machine Co. Ltd.
