USD 52.43 Bn growth in Home Textile Retail Market | 35% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Textile Retail Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Textile Retail Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio expects the global home textile retail market value to increase by USD 52.43 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.72% in 2021 and growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Explore intelligence tailored to your business needs. Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the home textile retail market.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing, the growing construction industry globally, and innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization will drive the growth of the global home textile retail market. However, volatility of raw material prices might hamper market growth.

Company Profiles

The home textile retail market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., and Wayfair Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The global home textile retail market is fragmented. The report covers vendors that manufacture carpets and rugs, bedroom linen, bath linen, upholstery, and other items for residential applications. The market is characterized by the presence of category-focused vendors, as well as other diversified categories of vendors. The market is highly competitive with the presence of several international and regional retailers. The threat of rivalry in the market is increasing owing to intense competition among vendors, significant fixed costs involved to operate in the home textile retail market, and the low product switching cost incurred by buyers. However, factors such as low product differentiation among vendor offerings are expected to neutralize the threat of rivalry in the market.

The competitive scenario provided in the home textile retail market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

By product, the market is classified into BBO, bath linen, carpets and rugs, upholstery, and others.

The bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles (BBO) segment will generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period.

Factors such as growing internet penetration and the number of people using smartphones for online shopping are driving the sales of bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles.

Market Segmentation by Region:

By Geography, the market is analyzed across regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.

APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently occupies 35% of the global market share.

Factors such as rising urbanization, improving household disposable income, growing Internet and smartphone penetration, and rising fashion sensitivity towards home decoration are driving the growth of the regional market.

Home Textile Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 52.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

