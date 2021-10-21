USD 521.13 mn Growth in Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market from 2020 to 2024|Growth will be Faster in APAC and MEA| Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market is expected to grow by USD 521.13 mn from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the surging demand for refined fuel will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in crude oil prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market report covers the following areas:

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market, including Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., John Wood Group Plc, KBR Inc., Saipem Spa, Sunergon, and Turner Industries Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas refinery maintenance services market vendors

Oil And Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 521.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, India, Saudi Arabia, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., John Wood Group Plc, KBR Inc., Saipem Spa, Sunergon, and Turner Industries Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

