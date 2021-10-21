U.S. markets closed

USD 521.13 mn Growth in Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market from 2020 to 2024|Growth will be Faster in APAC and MEA| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market is expected to grow by USD 521.13 mn from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Request a Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market.

The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the surging demand for refined fuel will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in crude oil prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Download a Free Sample for more information about various segments of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market report covers the following areas:

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market, including Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., John Wood Group Plc, KBR Inc., Saipem Spa, Sunergon, and Turner Industries Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas refinery maintenance services market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Compressor Oil Market: The compressor oil market has been segmented by end-user (industrial machinery, oil and gas, power, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample

  • Bunker Oil Market: The bunker oil market has been segmented by product (residual fuel and distillate fuel) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample

Oil And Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 521.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.37

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, India, Saudi Arabia, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., John Wood Group Plc, KBR Inc., Saipem Spa, Sunergon, and Turner Industries Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-521-13-mn-growth-in-oil-and-gas-refinery-maintenance-services-market-from-2020-to-2024growth-will-be-faster-in-apac-and-mea-technavio-301403683.html

SOURCE Technavio

