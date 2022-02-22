U.S. markets open in 7 hours 35 minutes

USD 540.60 Mn growth expected in Rice Cakes Market | APAC to account for largest market share | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 540.61 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe high growth in APAC. Consumers in the region are exhibiting a high inclination toward rice-based food products, which is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of products including rice cakes to cater to the growing demand.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rice Cakes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rice Cakes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Identify market opportunities and make confident decisions by purchasing our full report.
Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

Rice Cakes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120 pages report with TOC segments the rice cakes market by type (brown rice cakes, white rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

By type, the market is witnessing high demand for brown rice cakes. The brown rice cakes segment is driven by the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of brown rice. In addition, the increasing number of new product launches and continuous product innovations are fostering the growth of the segment.

By region, APAC accounted for the largest share of the market, occupying 53% of the global market share. The growing trend of snacking between regular meals, changes in lifestyles, and the widespread availability of rice cakes are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as growing disposable income, rapidly expanding population, and the rising number of modern retail stores will further accelerate the growth of the rice cakes market in APAC during the forecast period.

Get highlights on major revenue-generating regions and segments. Read our Free Sample Now!

Rice Cakes Market: Growth Drivers

The rice cakes market is driven by the increasing demand for healthier snack varieties. Processed foods generally contain high-calorie content, trans fat, sugar, sodium, and other harmful chemicals that deteriorate health. Hence, consumers are increasingly shifting their preferences toward the consumption of healthier snack variants. To capitalize on this growing trend, vendors are focusing on making their products less harmful by reforming their manufacturing processes and ingredients. Rice cakes are generally low in sugar, fat-free, and naturally gluten-free. Also, cakes made using brown rice are rich in fiber, carbohydrates, and phytochemicals. Such benefits are increasing the consumption of rice cakes, which is driving the growth of the market.

Download Our Free Sample to identify other factors impacting the market growth.

Rice Cakes Market: Key vendor offerings

Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers rice cakes such as Organic Wholegrain Brown Rice Cakes and others.

Element Snacks Inc.: The company offers rice cakes such as topped rice cakes and others.

Lundberg Family Farms: The company offers rice cakes such as organic rice cakes, brown rice cakes, and others.

Nishimoto Co. Ltd.: The company offers rice cakes named Maru Mochi (Frozen Rice Cake).

Ottogi Co. Ltd.: The company offers rice cakes such as chilled rice cakes and others.

View our Rice Cake Market Snapshot to uncover other dominant players.

Related Reports:

Packaged Rice Snacks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pancake Mixes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rice Cakes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 540.61 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks Inc., Lundberg Family Farms, Nishimoto Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Vital Health Foods

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Brown rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • White rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd.

  • Element Snacks Inc.

  • Lundberg Family Farms

  • Nishimoto Co. Ltd.

  • Ottogi Co. Ltd.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • RACIO sro

  • Ricegrowers Ltd.

  • SanoRice Holding BV

  • Vital Health Foods

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-540-60-mn-growth-expected-in-rice-cakes-market--apac-to-account-for-largest-market-share--technavio-301486533.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".