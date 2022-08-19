USD 541.11 million Growth Intraoral Scanners Market Size with Emergence of 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., and Carestream Dental LLC as Dominant Players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Intraoral Scanners Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.59%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global intraoral scanners market as part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the intraoral scanners market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies is a major factor driving the global intraoral scanners market share growth. In addition, the increasing dental tourism is another factor supporting the global intraoral scanners market share growth. However, the high-cost burden will be a major challenge for global intraoral scanners market share growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intraoral Scanners Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Intraoral Scanners Market Segment Highlights

End User

Geography

Intraoral Scanners Market Vendor Highlights

The intraoral scanners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The intraoral scanners market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intraoral scanners market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some dominant players and their key offerings are:

3Shape AS: The company offers various products such as intraoral scanners, lab scanners, CBCT scanner, and CAD/CAM solutions for labs and clinics. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name TRIOS.

Align Technology Inc.: The company operates in key business segments including Clear Aligner and Systems and Services. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name iTero.

Carestream Dental LLC: The company's unified operating system offers different types of imaging solutions such as extraoral imaging, intraoral cameras, imaging software, and milling systems, among others. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name CS 3600 and CS 3700.

Condor Technologies NV: The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name Condor.

Denterprise International Inc.: The company offers shade analyzers, dental sensors, X-ray generators, and more. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name QuickScan IOS.

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intraoral scanners market report covers the following areas:

Intraoral Scanners Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist intraoral scanners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intraoral scanners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intraoral scanners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoral scanners market vendors

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 541.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3Shape AS

10.4 Align Technology Inc.

10.5 Carestream Dental LLC

10.6 Condor Technologies NV

10.7 Denterprise International Inc.

10.8 Glidewell Laboratories

10.9 Medit Corp.

10.10 Midmark Corp.

10.11 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

