USD 542.72 million Growth in Natural Antioxidants Market Size with 55% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Natural Antioxidants Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.53%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global natural antioxidants market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the natural antioxidants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Natural Antioxidants Market Dynamics

Key Trend: Nutraceutical antioxidants is one of the key natural antioxidants market trends fueling the market growth. Nutraceuticals refer to a broad range of food products, including ingredients and dietary supplements that have health or medical benefits. As an ingredient in nutraceuticals, antioxidants include older-known vitamins such as vitamins C and E to newer ingredients like lutein and lycopene, which are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. As a result, these compounds may have a greater potential for therapeutic success than drugs with only one mechanism of action. The multiple modes of action of nutraceuticals in mitigating oxidative stress and promoting neuronal survival signals likely contribute to their effectiveness in so many in-vitro and in-vivo research studies on neuronal injury and neurodegenerative disease.

Key Challenge: High product cost is one of the factors hampering the natural antioxidants market growth. The raw materials from which natural antioxidants are extracted, such as vitamin E, are relatively costly. This eventually leads to an increase in the cost of the final product. The extraction of natural antioxidants is expensive, as there is no single standard procedure for the extraction of natural antioxidants. The different extraction techniques used for the extraction of natural antioxidants include high hydrostatic pressure (HHP) and pressurized liquid extraction (PLE), which offer high pressure and can enhance extraction efficiency but at higher costs. Recent technologies such as high hydrostatic pressure, microwave, and ultrasound usually require higher investment costs. The increasing costs may hamper the natural antioxidants market growth during the forecast period.

Natural Antioxidants Market Segmentation Highlights

Application

Type

Geography

Natural Antioxidants Market Vendor Analysis

The natural antioxidants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. This statistical study of the natural antioxidants market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The natural antioxidants market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A and B Ingredients Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I.

Cargill Inc.

Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

IMCD NV

Indena SpA

Kalsec Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

L Air Liquide SA

Prinova Group LLC

Ricela Health Foods Ltd.

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Natural Antioxidants Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist natural antioxidants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the natural antioxidants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the natural antioxidants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural antioxidants market vendors

Natural Antioxidants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 542.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and B Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I., Cargill Inc., Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., IMCD NV, Indena SpA, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, L Air Liquide SA, Prinova Group LLC, Ricela Health Foods Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., and Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Animal feeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Vitamin C-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Vitamin E-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Polyphenols-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Carotenoids-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

11.4 BASF SE

11.5 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

11.6 btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I.

11.7 Cargill Inc.

11.8 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

11.9 Kalsec Inc.

11.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

11.11 Prinova Group LLC

11.12 Synthite Industries Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

