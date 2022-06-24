USD 542.87 million Growth in Photo Editing Software Market | Dominant Players Including CD Systems International Inc., Adobe Inc., Afterlight Collective Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Apple Inc. among others | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Photo Editing Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Photo Editing Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the photo editing software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 542.87 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period. The increasing smartphone penetration owing to the availability of low-cost smartphones is one of the key factors influencing the market growth positively. However, one of the key challenges to the global photo editing software market growth is the availability of free photo editing software.

Photo Editing Software Market Segment Highlights

The photo editing software market report is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Personal) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The commercial end-user segment held the largest photo edition software market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the use of social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Snapchat and the growth of the e-commerce and fashion industries.

North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for photo editing software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The rise in social media advertising, the presence of major fashion houses, growth of the online advertising and e-commerce market, and growth of SMEs in countries such as the US will facilitate the photo editing software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The photo editing software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The photo editing software market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Photo Editing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 542.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACD Systems International Inc., Adobe Inc., Afterlight Collective Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Capture One, Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., DxO Labs, Inmagine Group, Lightricks Ltd., MAGIX Software GmbH, ON1, PhotoUp Inc., PicsArt Inc., Polarr, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Serif (Europe) Ltd., Skylum Software USA Inc., and ZONERA Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

