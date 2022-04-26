U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,300.50
    +7.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,007.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,567.25
    +31.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.80
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.63
    +1.09 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.40
    +9.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -1.19 (-4.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2767
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8400
    -0.2990 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,547.55
    +1,394.71 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.38
    +35.49 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,726.65
    +135.87 (+0.51%)
     

USD 557.92 million growth in Automotive Chromium Market |37% of the growth will originate from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·12 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive chromium market potential growth difference will be USD 557.92 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period. The automotive chromium market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The increasing demand for decorative chrome plating is notably driving the automotive chromium market growth, although factors such as the hazardous effects of chrome plating may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Chromium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Chromium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY Growth Variance Analysis, Request Sample Report!

Technavio analyzes the market by application (Decorative plating and Functional plating) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The decorative plating application segment will account for the largest automotive chromium market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Decorative chromium plating adheres well to nickel and copper. It enhances the appearance and offers corrosion resistance. It imparts a metallic finish and enhances the appearance of surfaces. Decorative chromium plating is applied to bumpers, grilles, and others.

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the automotive chromium market in APAC. The rising number of buyers for luxury vehicles will facilitate the automotive chromium market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View Report Outlook for understanding about each segment

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive chromium market covers the following areas:

Automotive Chromium Market Sizing
Automotive Chromium Market Forecast
Automotive Chromium Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The automotive chromium market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, and after sales services to compete in the market. Companies like American Electroplating Co. offers automotive chromium product known as chrome plating for engine parts and bumpers.

  • American Electroplating Co.

  • Arlington Plating Co.

  • Ashford Chroming Ltd.

  • Atotech Ltd.

  • Borough

  • Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd.

  • Element Solutions

  • Elsyca NV

  • Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd.

  • Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Koch Industries Inc.

  • Metzka GmbH

  • Novex cz

  • Plamingo Ltd.

  • Royal Plating

  • SARREL

  • SYNERGIES CASTINGS Ltd.

  • TFC Group LLC

  • US Chrome Corp.

  • Valley Chrome Plating Inc.

Related Reports:

Superhard Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Thermal Spray Materials Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Chromium Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 557.92 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.34

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Electroplating Co., Arlington Plating Co., Ashford Chroming Ltd., Atotech Ltd., Borough, Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd., Element Solutions, Elsyca NV, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Metzka GmbH, Novex cz, Plamingo Ltd., Royal Plating, SARREL, SYNERGIES CASTINGS Ltd., TFC Group LLC, US Chrome Corp., and Valley Chrome Plating Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Decorative plating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Functional plating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Electroplating Co.

  • 10.4 Arlington Plating Co.

  • 10.5 Ashford Chroming Ltd.

  • 10.6 Atotech Ltd.

  • 10.7 Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd.

  • 10.8 Element Solutions

  • 10.9 Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Plamingo Ltd.

  • 10.11 SARREL

  • 10.12 Valley Chrome Plating Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-557-92-million-growth-in-automotive-chromium-market-37-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac-17-000-technavio-reports-301531080.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’That’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Buyers are now try

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout

    A pension plan promises to pay a defined benefit for the length of an employee's retirement. Depending on your financial circumstances, you may consider taking a lump sum instead of a lifetime monthly payment. Let's take a closer look at … Continue reading → The post How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Enterprise Products, Oxy pursuing CO2 transportation and sequestration partnership

    Enterprise, one of the largest midstream master limited partnerships in North America, hasn't expanded into the energy-transition space as much as Oxy, but the company did note last summer that it is looking into it.

  • U.S. oil prices end below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday with U.S. prices ending below $100 a barrel, the lowest finish in two weeks, as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • Wells Fargo layoffs hit mortgage operations

    Wells Fargo & Co. has cut staff in its mortgage lending business as rates soared above 5% in recent weeks, putting the brakes on refinancings. The San Francisco bank (NYSE: WFC) declined to say Monday how many were laid off and in what roles and locations the cuts were made. “The home lending displacements last week were the result of cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Edith Robles said in a statement.

  • Meta creating a physical building for its metaverse products

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Meta's real-life business investments to showcase metaverse products and VR headsets.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Are Pushing Food Prices Higher

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • Top Growth Stocks for May 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.