USD 557.92 million growth in Automotive Chromium Market |37% of the growth will originate from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive chromium market potential growth difference will be USD 557.92 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period. The automotive chromium market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The increasing demand for decorative chrome plating is notably driving the automotive chromium market growth, although factors such as the hazardous effects of chrome plating may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Chromium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio analyzes the market by application (Decorative plating and Functional plating) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The decorative plating application segment will account for the largest automotive chromium market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Decorative chromium plating adheres well to nickel and copper. It enhances the appearance and offers corrosion resistance. It imparts a metallic finish and enhances the appearance of surfaces. Decorative chromium plating is applied to bumpers, grilles, and others.

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the automotive chromium market in APAC. The rising number of buyers for luxury vehicles will facilitate the automotive chromium market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive chromium market covers the following areas:

The automotive chromium market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, and after sales services to compete in the market. Companies like American Electroplating Co. offers automotive chromium product known as chrome plating for engine parts and bumpers.

American Electroplating Co.

Arlington Plating Co.

Ashford Chroming Ltd.

Atotech Ltd.

Borough

Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd.

Element Solutions

Elsyca NV

Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd.

Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Metzka GmbH

Novex cz

Plamingo Ltd.

Royal Plating

SARREL

SYNERGIES CASTINGS Ltd.

TFC Group LLC

US Chrome Corp.

Valley Chrome Plating Inc.

Automotive Chromium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 557.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.34 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Electroplating Co., Arlington Plating Co., Ashford Chroming Ltd., Atotech Ltd., Borough, Douglas Metal Finishing Ltd., Element Solutions, Elsyca NV, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Kakihara Industrial Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Metzka GmbH, Novex cz, Plamingo Ltd., Royal Plating, SARREL, SYNERGIES CASTINGS Ltd., TFC Group LLC, US Chrome Corp., and Valley Chrome Plating Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

