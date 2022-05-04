USD 56.74 Bn growth expected in Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market | North America to occupy 36% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 56.74 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the major market for automotive aftermarket e-retailing. Many consumers in the region prefer repairing their vehicles in small garages in their homes. In addition, automotive e-retailing is becoming the medium of purchase of auto parts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market by Product, Customer Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global aftermarket e-retailing market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors in the market are adopting several innovative growth strategies to remain competitive. Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, and Parts Multiverse are identified as the dominant players in the market. Although the increasing vehicle lifespan leading to vehicle parts growth will offer immense growth opportunities, high price sensitivity will challenge the growth of market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Customer Type

By product, wheels and tires accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The increasing aging vehicle population in developed mature automobile markets, such as Japan, the US, and Western Europe is driving the demand for aftermarket wheels and tires. In addition, bad road conditions, especially in emerging markets is increasing the replacement cycles for tires, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment. Similarly, by customer type, the DIY customers segment will account for the largest share of the market.

Geography

North America is an important region for the global automotive market in terms of revenue as well as new technology development and new vehicle adoption. The high sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, the high quality of modern vehicles and the strong presence of repair and maintenance services have increased the average lifespan of vehicles in the region, which is further driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market in North America.

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket e-retailing market vendors

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 56.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, and Parts Multiverse Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

