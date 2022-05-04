USD 56.74 Bn growth expected in Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market | North America to occupy 36% market share | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 56.74 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the major market for automotive aftermarket e-retailing. Many consumers in the region prefer repairing their vehicles in small garages in their homes. In addition, automotive e-retailing is becoming the medium of purchase of auto parts.
The global aftermarket e-retailing market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors in the market are adopting several innovative growth strategies to remain competitive. Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, and Parts Multiverse are identified as the dominant players in the market. Although the increasing vehicle lifespan leading to vehicle parts growth will offer immense growth opportunities, high price sensitivity will challenge the growth of market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
Product
Customer Type
By product, wheels and tires accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The increasing aging vehicle population in developed mature automobile markets, such as Japan, the US, and Western Europe is driving the demand for aftermarket wheels and tires. In addition, bad road conditions, especially in emerging markets is increasing the replacement cycles for tires, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment. Similarly, by customer type, the DIY customers segment will account for the largest share of the market.
Geography
North America is an important region for the global automotive market in terms of revenue as well as new technology development and new vehicle adoption. The high sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, the high quality of modern vehicles and the strong presence of repair and maintenance services have increased the average lifespan of vehicles in the region, which is further driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market in North America.
Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket e-retailing market vendors
Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 56.74 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, and Parts Multiverse
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Wheels and tires - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Brakes and brake pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Segmentation by customer type
DIY customers
Professional customers
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Advance Auto Parts Inc.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Amazon.com Inc.
AutoZone Inc.
BuyAutoParts.com
CarParts.com Inc.
eBay Inc.
Genuine Parts Co.
Icahn Automotive Group LLC
Parts Multiverse
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
