USD 58.02 Bn growth in Online On-demand Laundry Service Market | High Growth Expected from Residential End-User Segment | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online on-demand laundry service market will witness substantial growth between 2019 and 2024. The rise in the per capita income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and preference for a comfortable lifestyle, especially in developing countries are largely contributing to the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing adoption of smartphones and rising penetration of the internet are creating significant growth opportunities in the market.
Technavio estimates the online on-demand laundry service market size to grow by USD 58.02 billion between 2019 and 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% during the forecast period.
Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market: Vendor Landscape
The online on-demand laundry service market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC are some of the dominant players in the market.
ByNext Inc.: The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.
Delivery.com LLC: The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.
Dry Cycle Brands LLC: The company offers various online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, wash and fold, and others.
The convenience offered through logistics services and increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Service
By end-user, the market is witnessing significant demand from the residential segment users. The segment is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, increasing working population, and rising innovations in online laundry services. In addition, the increasing number of vendors offering online on-demand laundry services, especially in North America is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Similarly, by service, the laundry segment is generating maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the growth in the number of internet users and changing lifestyles.
In terms of geography, North America will generate maximum growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increase in the number of dual-income households and a rise in the number of working women. In addition, increasing number of start-ups offering online on-demand laundry services are fueling the growth of the regional market.
Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand laundry service market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the online on-demand laundry service market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the online on-demand laundry service market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand laundry service market vendors
Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 33%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 58.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.92
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Laundry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Dry clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ByNext Inc.
Delivery.com LLC
Dry Cycle Brands LLC
DRYV Inc.
Justclean General Trading Co. WLL
Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.
Laundryheap Ltd.
PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Rinse Inc.
Washmen Laundry LLC
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
