U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.50
    -25.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,983.00
    -156.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,593.25
    -107.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.60
    -11.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.79
    +0.91 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    -9.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.95
    +4.99 (+25.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,379.33
    -1,466.49 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.06
    -15.13 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.39
    -61.01 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

USD 58.02 Bn growth in Online On-demand Laundry Service Market | High Growth Expected from Residential End-User Segment | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online on-demand laundry service market will witness substantial growth between 2019 and 2024. The rise in the per capita income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and preference for a comfortable lifestyle, especially in developing countries are largely contributing to the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing adoption of smartphones and rising penetration of the internet are creating significant growth opportunities in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio estimates the online on-demand laundry service market size to grow by USD 58.02 billion between 2019 and 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% during the forecast period.

Buy our full report to uncover future growth opportunities in the market.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample

Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market: Vendor Landscape

The online on-demand laundry service market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC are some of the dominant players in the market.

ByNext Inc.: The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.

Delivery.com LLC: The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.

Dry Cycle Brands LLC: The company offers various online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, wash and fold, and others.

The convenience offered through logistics services and increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

  • Service

By end-user, the market is witnessing significant demand from the residential segment users. The segment is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, increasing working population, and rising innovations in online laundry services. In addition, the increasing number of vendors offering online on-demand laundry services, especially in North America is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by service, the laundry segment is generating maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the growth in the number of internet users and changing lifestyles.

In terms of geography, North America will generate maximum growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increase in the number of dual-income households and a rise in the number of working women. In addition, increasing number of start-ups offering online on-demand laundry services are fueling the growth of the regional market.

Download Our Free Sample Report for highlights on top vendors, major segments, and key growth regions in the market.

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand laundry service market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online on-demand laundry service market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online on-demand laundry service market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand laundry service market vendors

Related Reports:

Laundry Folding Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Retirement Home Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 33%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 58.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Laundry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Dry clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ByNext Inc.

  • Delivery.com LLC

  • Dry Cycle Brands LLC

  • DRYV Inc.

  • Justclean General Trading Co. WLL

  • Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.

  • Laundryheap Ltd.

  • PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Rinse Inc.

  • Washmen Laundry LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-58-02-bn-growth-in-online-on-demand-laundry-service-market--high-growth-expected-from-residential-end-user-segment--technavio-301479687.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • A $6 Billion Wipeout Was an Omen for Food Delivery Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s food delivery firms are finding out the hard way that investors are no longer willing to look past continual losses and rising costs.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainDelivery Hero SE’s shares shed close to a third of the

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Inflation is 'out of control,' and it may make the Fed trigger happy: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 11, 2022.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • 10 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor who in 1970 founded Soros Fund Management, which is […]

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.