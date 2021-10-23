U.S. markets closed

USD 58.05 bn Growth in Lithium-ion Battery Market Size from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium-ion battery market is set to grow by USD 58.05 bn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 32.65%. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The lithium-ion battery market is segmented by application (automotive, consumer electronics, utilities, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Lithium-ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Lithium-ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The lithium-ion battery market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The augmented demand from the consumer electronics market due to enhanced consumer spending is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

The lithium-ion battery market covers the following areas:

Lithium-ion Battery Market Sizing
Lithium-ion Battery Market Forecast
Lithium-ion Battery Market Analysis


Some Companies Mentioned

  • A123 Systems LLC

  • Amperex Technology Ltd.

  • BYD Co. Ltd.

  • Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

  • Envision Energy USA Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Related Reports:

  • Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market: The lithium-ion battery recycling market has been segmented by source (non-mobility and mobility) and geography (APAC and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

  • Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market: The lithium iron phosphate battery market has been segmented by application (automotive and non-automotive) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Lithium-ion Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 58.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.73

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-58-05-bn-growth-in-lithium-ion-battery-market-size-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301405803.html

SOURCE Technavio

