USD 584.83 million Growth in Drone Sensor Market Due to Advancement in Sensors and the Emergence of Low-cost Drones - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Drone Sensor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.66% during the forecast period with a potential growth variance of USD 584.83 million from 2021 to 2026. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global drone sensor market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the drone sensor market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advancement in sensors and the emergence of low-cost drones." confirms a senior analyst for the industrial sector at Technavio. The decline in the prices of sensors will lead to the emergence of more consumer drones. The hobbyist segment is relatively less price-sensitive and opts for high-cost drones with features and properties similar to commercial drones. Vendors are introducing drones at lower price points, less than USD 50. Advantages such as no requirement of registration from FAA, 720p HD cameras with satisfactory stability, and compatibility with VR headsets are major factors that will increase the demand among consumers.

However, one of the key challenges to the global drone sensor industry growth is the safety and privacy issues. Drones also pose a significant danger to aircraft as they can be sucked into the turbines of aircraft if there is a proximity between them, causing significant damage to the propulsion systems. The drones could be hijacked by tampering with the frequency-hopping sensors used in devices that use radio communications. The safety and privacy concerns related to drones are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The drone sensor market is segmented by type into inertial sensors, flow sensors, and others.

The drone sensor market share growth in the inertial sensor segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The inertial sensor for drones is also known as the inertial navigation system.

The inertial sensor helps in transducing the inertial force into measurable electrical signals to measure the acceleration, vibration, and inclination of the object.

The major driving factors for inertial sensors are micron-sized, low-cost, high performance, high precision, and small form-factor. It can be easily stabilized into drones and is widely used in military and aerospace applications.

The market is segmented by Geography into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key market for drone sensors.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The adoption of consumer drones in aerial photography over the years has led to the emergence of events, such as drone racing leagues, which will facilitate the drone sensor market growth in North America over the forecast period.

China, Japan, Germany, and the UK are other prominent revenue-generating economies for the drone sensor market

The drone sensor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. This statistical study of the drone sensor market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The drone sensor market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ams AG, Emcore Corp., GEOSYSTEMS France SAS, KVH Industries Inc., LeddarTech Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., PrecisionHawk Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SBG Systems SAS, Sensirion AG, Sentera Inc., SlantRange Inc., Sony Group Corp., Swift Navigation Inc., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Yost Labs Inc.

Companies are launching innovative solutions and services to garner a competitive edge in the market. For instance, ams AG offers drone sensors that enable highly accurate distance measurement and 3D mapping and imaging. Emcore Corp. offers drone sensors for accurate and economical guidance, navigation, and inertial sensing in a wide variety of applications.

Drone Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 584.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.72 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ams AG, Emcore Corp., GEOSYSTEMS France SAS, KVH Industries Inc., LeddarTech Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., PrecisionHawk Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SBG Systems SAS, Sensirion AG, Sentera Inc., SlantRange Inc., Sony Group Corp., Swift Navigation Inc., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Yost Labs Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

