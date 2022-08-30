U.S. markets closed

USD 584.83 million Growth in Drone Sensor Market Due to Advancement in Sensors and the Emergence of Low-cost Drones - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Drone Sensor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.66% during the forecast period with a potential growth variance of USD 584.83 million from 2021 to 2026. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global drone sensor market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the drone sensor market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Drone Sensor Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Drone Sensor Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio



"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advancement in sensors and the emergence of low-cost drones." confirms a senior analyst for the industrial sector at Technavio. The decline in the prices of sensors will lead to the emergence of more consumer drones. The hobbyist segment is relatively less price-sensitive and opts for high-cost drones with features and properties similar to commercial drones. Vendors are introducing drones at lower price points, less than USD 50. Advantages such as no requirement of registration from FAA, 720p HD cameras with satisfactory stability, and compatibility with VR headsets are major factors that will increase the demand among consumers.

However, one of the key challenges to the global drone sensor industry growth is the safety and privacy issues. Drones also pose a significant danger to aircraft as they can be sucked into the turbines of aircraft if there is a proximity between them, causing significant damage to the propulsion systems. The drones could be hijacked by tampering with the frequency-hopping sensors used in devices that use radio communications. The safety and privacy concerns related to drones are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.



Drone Sensor Market Segment Highlights

  • The drone sensor market is segmented by type into inertial sensors, flow sensors, and others.

  • The drone sensor market share growth in the inertial sensor segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • The inertial sensor for drones is also known as the inertial navigation system.

  • The inertial sensor helps in transducing the inertial force into measurable electrical signals to measure the acceleration, vibration, and inclination of the object.

  • The major driving factors for inertial sensors are micron-sized, low-cost, high performance, high precision, and small form-factor. It can be easily stabilized into drones and is widely used in military and aerospace applications.

Drone Sensor Market Regional Analysis

  • The market is segmented by Geography into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key market for drone sensors.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • The adoption of consumer drones in aerial photography over the years has led to the emergence of events, such as drone racing leagues, which will facilitate the drone sensor market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • China, Japan, Germany, and the UK are other prominent revenue-generating economies for the drone sensor market



Drone Sensor Market Vendor Analysis:

  • The drone sensor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. This statistical study of the drone sensor market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

  • The drone sensor market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ams AG, Emcore Corp., GEOSYSTEMS France SAS, KVH Industries Inc., LeddarTech Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., PrecisionHawk Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SBG Systems SAS, Sensirion AG, Sentera Inc., SlantRange Inc., Sony Group Corp., Swift Navigation Inc., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Yost Labs Inc.

  • Companies are launching innovative solutions and services to garner a competitive edge in the market. For instance, ams AG offers drone sensors that enable highly accurate distance measurement and 3D mapping and imaging. Emcore Corp. offers drone sensors for accurate and economical guidance, navigation, and inertial sensing in a wide variety of applications.



Drone Sensor Market FAQs

  • Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

  • What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

  • What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

  • Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

  • Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?



Related Reports:

Small Drones Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Consumer Drones Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Drone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tethered Drones Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Drone Sensor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 584.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.72

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ams AG, Emcore Corp., GEOSYSTEMS France SAS, KVH Industries Inc., LeddarTech Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., PrecisionHawk Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SBG Systems SAS, Sensirion AG, Sentera Inc., SlantRange Inc., Sony Group Corp., Swift Navigation Inc., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Yost Labs Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Inertial Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Flow Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ams AG

  • 10.4 Emcore Corp.

  • 10.5 KVH Industries Inc.

  • 10.6 Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • 10.7 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.9 TDK Corp.

  • 10.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • 10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Trimble Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-584-83-million-growth-in-drone-sensor-market-due-to-advancement-in-sensors-and-the-emergence-of-low-cost-drones---technavio-301612548.html

SOURCE Technavio

