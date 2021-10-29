U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.00
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,589.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,662.75
    -102.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.20
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6430
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,053.39
    +2,577.51 (+4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.07
    +68.70 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,560.90
    -259.19 (-0.90%)
     

USD 6.26 Bn Growth in Marine Scrubber Market | Compliance with MARPOL Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine scrubber market size is expected to increase by USD 6.26 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Marine Scrubber Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Marine Scrubber Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get to know about the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate by purchasing our full report.
Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Langh Ship Oy Ab, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Valmet Oyj, Wartsila Corp., and Yara International ASA are some of the major market participants. Although compliance with MARPOL regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, frequent changes in regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our report covers the following areas:

Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Marine Scrubber Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Gain highlights on top-performing segments and regions by Downloading Our Free Sample Report

Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the marine scrubber market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies financial aid for the installation of marine scrubbers as one of the prime reasons driving the marine scrubber market growth during the next few years.

Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Marine Scrubber Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Marine Scrubber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist marine scrubber market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the marine scrubber market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the marine scrubber market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine scrubber market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Marine Engines Market - Global marine engines market is segmented by type (outboard engines and inboard engines) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Marine Outboard Engines Market - Global marine outboard engines market is segmented by engine power (low-power, mid-power, and high-power) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Marine Scrubber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 32%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

69.15

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), UK, Japan, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Langh Ship Oy Ab, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Valmet Oyj, Wartsila Corp., and Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-6-26-bn-growth-in-marine-scrubber-market--compliance-with-marpol-regulations-to-boost-growth--technavio-301411044.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Apple Stock Tumbles After a Rare Sales Miss. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for November 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for November.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.