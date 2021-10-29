USD 6.26 Bn Growth in Marine Scrubber Market | Compliance with MARPOL Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine scrubber market size is expected to increase by USD 6.26 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Marine Scrubber Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get to know about the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate by purchasing our full report.

Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Langh Ship Oy Ab, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Valmet Oyj, Wartsila Corp., and Yara International ASA are some of the major market participants. Although compliance with MARPOL regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, frequent changes in regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our report covers the following areas:

Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Marine Scrubber Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

Gain highlights on top-performing segments and regions by Downloading Our Free Sample Report

Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the marine scrubber market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies financial aid for the installation of marine scrubbers as one of the prime reasons driving the marine scrubber market growth during the next few years.

Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Marine Scrubber Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Marine Scrubber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine scrubber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine scrubber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine scrubber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine scrubber market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Marine Engines Market - Global marine engines market is segmented by type (outboard engines and inboard engines) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Marine Outboard Engines Market - Global marine outboard engines market is segmented by engine power (low-power, mid-power, and high-power) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Marine Scrubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 69.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), UK, Japan, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Langh Ship Oy Ab, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Valmet Oyj, Wartsila Corp., and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-6-26-bn-growth-in-marine-scrubber-market--compliance-with-marpol-regulations-to-boost-growth--technavio-301411044.html

SOURCE Technavio