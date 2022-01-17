U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4800
    +0.2800 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,794.27
    -128.82 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.35
    +2.62 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.38
    +43.43 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

USD 6.27 Billion Growth expected in Butter Market by 2025 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·3 min read

- Butter Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Arla Foods Group, and Dairy Farmers of America Inc. will emerge as Butter suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Butter market will grow at a CAGR of 3.87% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Butter requirements.

Butter Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Butter Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Butter Market

Major Butter Trends in the Butter Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Butter with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Butter Market

Download Our FREE Sample Report to Know More About the Latest Butter Trends and Various Pricing Models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Butter Procurement?

The Butter market will register an incremental spend of about USD 6.27 Billion during the forecast period. Only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

The drivers and inhibitors that influence these global and regional outlooks are also elaborated in detail. Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on:

  • Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies

  • Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers

  • Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

Download Our FREE Sample Report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Butter Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the Sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-6-27-billion-growth-expected-in-butter-market-by-2025--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301460344.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Saudi Minister Says It’s Not the Time To Talk Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said it’s not the time to talk about oil prices.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“Now is not the time,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a renewable-energy event in Dubai.O

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“These prices are

  • GSK rejects Unilever’s $68 billion takeover bid for consumer healthcare unit

    The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Saturday it has rejected an unsolicited 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare goods unit, a joint venture it controls in a partnership with Pfizer.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW Sales Surge as Cheaper Brands Lag Behind

    A boom in luxury-car sales and the shifting of scarce semiconductors to the most profitable vehicles helped many auto makers achieve robust profits last year, even as sales of mainstream vehicles lagged behind and supply-chain disruptions crippled car production.

  • Insider Insights: Consulting Firms With The Highest Pay & Happiest Employees

    Which consulting firm has the highest compensation for starting analysts? Which is better for career advancement? With salaries that can reach $100K for first-year analysts or even interns, competition for a spot at the top firms can be fierce, and the interviews notoriously grueling.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Small business owners share their best advice for starting your own company

    Small business owners and consultants who’ve “been there, done that” share their best suggestions for starting and running a one-person business.

  • Lawyers in Prince Andrew sex abuse case seek witness testimony

    Lawyers in the lawsuit brought against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre on allegations that he sexually abusing her while she was underage have made their initial requests for witnesses, reports the Associated Press.Andrew's lawyers are currently seeking witness accounts from Giuffre's husband Robert and her psychologist Judith Lightfoot, according to the AP.Giuffre's lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking accounts from Andrew's former assistant...

  • Cracks in the supply chain are starting to reappear and rural Arizona is especially at risk

    Supply chains often crack when there aren't a lot of vendors or suppliers serving a region, especially if there also are transportation issues.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition

    Copper is one of the most important commodities on earth, and the current supply shortage could cause major issues for the energy industry

  • Soaring Lithium Prices Become Major Headache For EV Makers

    There is yet more bad news for electric vehicle producers and suppliers as prices for battery-grade lithium are set to skyrocket this year