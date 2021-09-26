U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,323.17
    +853.09 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

USD 6.3 Billion Growth expected in Graphite Electrodes Market by 2024 | Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Graphite Electrodes Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Showa Denko K.K., GrafTech International Ltd., and Graphite India Ltd. will emerge as Graphite Electrodes suppliers by 2024.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graphite Electrodes will grow at a CAGR of 9.60% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Graphite Electrodes requirements.

Graphite Electrodes Market Procurement Research Report (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Graphite Electrodes Market Procurement Research Report (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Graphite Electrodes Market

Major Price Trends in the Graphite Electrodes's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Low bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Graphite Electrodes with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Graphite Electrodes Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Graphite Electrodes Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Graphite Electrodes spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Graphite Electrodes Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-6-3-billion-growth-expected-in-graphite-electrodes-market-by-2024--sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301385151.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 26th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would deliver support.

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • China Wields New Legal Weapon to Fight Claims of Intellectual Property Theft

    Chinese technology giants have seized on a new legal tactic to fight claims of intellectual property theft, raising concerns in the U.S. that Beijing’s promises to strictly enforce patent and copyright laws will be undermined by Chinese courts.

  • Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle

    After being stuck in Canada for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar house in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Friday was set to return home to China https://www.reuters.com/technology/huawei-cfo-meng-appear-court-expected-reach-agreement-with-us-source-2021-09-24. Like many top Chinese executives, Meng has remained an enigmatic figure. The 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum C

  • Why Denison Mines and Energy Fuels Crashed Today

    Uranium mining stocks Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN) and Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) tumbled in Friday afternoon trading, falling 7.6% and 10%, respectively, despite analysts at Canaccord Genuity having just yesterday hiked their price target for Denison. In a brief note Thursday, TheFly.com advised that Canaccord had raised its price target on Denison Mines stock 20% to three Canadian dollars per share. The analyst also reiterated its "speculative buy" rating on the still-unprofitable uranium mining stock.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • Amazon’s Whole Foods Will Charge for Delivery Beginning Oct. 25

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods Market is implementing a grocery delivery fee across the U.S., rolling back a perk the retailer had offered for paying Prime members since it began offering home delivery from the organic grocer. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the F

  • 60 Million Americans Who Got the Pfizer Covid Shot Can Get a Booster

    Sep.24 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;said 60 million Americans who got the&nbsp;Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE&nbsp;Covid-19 vaccine will soon be able to get a booster shot, after one of his top health officials overruled an advisory panel to expand eligibility.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Generac closes on purchase of former American Family offices in Pewaukee

    Generac Power Systems closed on its $6.75 million acquisition of the high-profile former American Family Insurance building overlooking Interstate 94 in Pewaukee.

  • Starved of Gas, European Electricity Producers Snap Up Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- European electricity producers are snapping up coal cargoes as a shortage of natural gas forces utilities to burn the dirtiest of fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingA shipment for delivery next month at a major European h

  • Costco Sets Limits on Purchases Due to Transportation Snags

    Purchase limits and in some cases higher prices are coming now to a Costco near you. This time it's not driven by panic buying. Instead Costco says it has to do with supply chain delays. Da Lin reports. (9-24-21)

  • Analyst Report: Sysco Corporation

    Sysco is the largest U.S. food-service distributor, boasting 16% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. Sysco distributes over 400,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of revenue), healthcare facilities (9%), travel and leisure (7%), retail (5%), education and government buildings (8%), and other locations (9%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2020, 81% of the firm’s revenue was U.S.-based, with 8% from Canada, 5% from the U.K., 2% from France, and 4% other.

  • Abkhazia Mining Rig Seizure Fails to Stop Mining

    Electrical distribution woes cause Abkhazi officials to go on the offensive and shut down power-hungry mining farms, and seize mining equipment.

  • Oil Prices Continue To Climb On Supply Disruptions

    Continued supply disruptions in the U.S. and the failure of certain OPEC nations to hit production targets pushed oil prices higher on Friday, with prices on track for another weekly increase

  • U.S. to drop fraud charges against top Huawei executive

    Meng Wanzhou, CFO and daughter of Huawei's founder, is likely to be allowed to return to China after admitting she tried to evade Iran sanctions.

  • Markets Will Bounce Back Big Time, Says Top Advisor Wes Moss

    The managing partner of $3.8 billion Capital Investment Advisors says businesses will soar once the economy sheds its “Covid weight,” and reveals the secrets of his educational content empire.