U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.25
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,526.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,351.50
    -62.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.00
    -5.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.50
    +4.80 (+4.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.90
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.85
    -0.82 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3151
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2500
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,161.77
    -675.82 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.95
    +24.08 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.95
    +36.22 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

USD 6.33 bn growth in Plastic Waste Management Market Size | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic waste management market share is expected to grow by USD 6.33 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Technavio analyzes the market by type (incineration, disposal, and recycling) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The plastic waste management market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Waste Management Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Waste Management Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to additional insights related to the plastic waste management market.

The plastic waste management market covers the following areas:

Plastic Waste Management Market Sizing
Plastic Waste Management Market Forecast
Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The increasing initiatives by regulatory bodies and the government are driving the growth of the plastic waste management market. The United Nations has launched several measures to reduce global plastic waste production, such as PLAY IT OUT: A Plastic Pollution Festival and GETTING THE HOUSE IN ORDER: Addressing Plastic Waste at the UN. The President of the United Nations General Assembly has partnered with the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Norway, as well as UN Environment, UNOPS, the Krimm Group (TKG), Lonely Whale, and National Geographic, to help in raising global awareness about the issue of plastic waste management. This is boosting the demand for waste management infrastructure and adequate integrated waste management policies, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the plastic waste management market.

The fewer treatment plants and less awareness will challenge the plastic waste management market during the forecast period. Plastic waste management and waste management infrastructure are not understood clearly. Many suppliers and production units routinely dump their plastic waste into water bodies or on land. Globally, there are relatively few effective policies and procedures for managing plastic waste. This is one of the most significant barriers to the expansion of the plastic waste management market.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for plastic waste management in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The regional population expansion, high disposable income of people, and the growing demand for packaged food goods will drive the plastic waste management market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • California Waste Solutions Inc.

  • Casella Waste Systems Inc.

  • China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.

  • Clean Harbors Inc.

  • Covanta Holding Corp.

  • Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA

  • Recology Inc.

  • REMONDIS SE and Co. KG

  • Republic Services Inc.

  • Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc.

  • Stericycle Inc.

  • SUEZ SA

  • The Shakti Plastic Industries

  • Vanden Global Ltd.

  • Veolia Environment SA

  • Waste Connections Inc.

  • Waste Industries LLC

  • Waste Management Inc.

  • Waste Pro USA Inc.

  • Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Recycled Materials Packaging Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Plastic Waste Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.01

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

California Waste Solutions Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, Recology Inc., REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., Stericycle Inc., SUEZ SA, The Shakti Plastic Industries, Vanden Global Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Industries LLC, Waste Management Inc., Waste Pro USA Inc., and Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Incineration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Disposal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA

  • 10.4 Recology Inc.

  • 10.5 REMONDIS SE and Co. KG

  • 10.6 Republic Services Inc.

  • 10.7 SUEZ SA

  • 10.8 Veolia Environment SA

  • 10.9 Waste Connections Inc.

  • 10.10 Waste Industries LLC

  • 10.11 Waste Management Inc.

  • 10.12 Waste Pro USA Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-6-33-bn-growth-in-plastic-waste-management-market-size--technavio-301505376.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Four Market Days That Changed Everything; What To Do Now

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Oil jumps as EU weighs Russian ban, Saudi refinery output hit

    Oil prices jumped more than $3 on Monday, with Brent above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, while a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities caused jitters. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.98, or 3.8%, to $108.68, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday. Prices moved higher ahead of talks this week between European Union governments and U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits that aim to harden the West's response to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Whatever You're Doing in the Market is Probably Wrong

    Sorry, everyone, but Real Money Columnist Paul Price has a bit of tough love headed your way. "The little guy," he wrote recently, "is almost always wrong. When they yank money out of equities you should be doing the opposite.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walk

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Snap Rebound as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Se

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong Monday pending an announcement containing “inside information,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate further. The embattled developer may hold a call this week to brief investors on its debt restructuring plan, REDD reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitRussia Uses Hypersonic

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • Older Americans, Flush With Housing and Stock Portfolio Wealth, Poised to Revive Spending This Year

    THE OUTLOOK Covid-19 kept many older Americans on the sidelines of the recovery in consumer spending as they held back from in-person services like dining and travel. But their spending is picking up as the Omicron wave recedes, and analysts say that could help fuel economic growth in the months ahead.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.