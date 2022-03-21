USD 6.33 bn growth in Plastic Waste Management Market Size | Technavio
NEW YORK , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic waste management market share is expected to grow by USD 6.33 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Technavio analyzes the market by type (incineration, disposal, and recycling) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The plastic waste management market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The plastic waste management market covers the following areas:
Plastic Waste Management Market Sizing
Plastic Waste Management Market Forecast
Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
The increasing initiatives by regulatory bodies and the government are driving the growth of the plastic waste management market. The United Nations has launched several measures to reduce global plastic waste production, such as PLAY IT OUT: A Plastic Pollution Festival and GETTING THE HOUSE IN ORDER: Addressing Plastic Waste at the UN. The President of the United Nations General Assembly has partnered with the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Norway, as well as UN Environment, UNOPS, the Krimm Group (TKG), Lonely Whale, and National Geographic, to help in raising global awareness about the issue of plastic waste management. This is boosting the demand for waste management infrastructure and adequate integrated waste management policies, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the plastic waste management market.
The fewer treatment plants and less awareness will challenge the plastic waste management market during the forecast period. Plastic waste management and waste management infrastructure are not understood clearly. Many suppliers and production units routinely dump their plastic waste into water bodies or on land. Globally, there are relatively few effective policies and procedures for managing plastic waste. This is one of the most significant barriers to the expansion of the plastic waste management market.
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for plastic waste management in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The regional population expansion, high disposable income of people, and the growing demand for packaged food goods will drive the plastic waste management market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
California Waste Solutions Inc.
Casella Waste Systems Inc.
China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.
Clean Harbors Inc.
Covanta Holding Corp.
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA
Recology Inc.
REMONDIS SE and Co. KG
Republic Services Inc.
Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc.
Stericycle Inc.
SUEZ SA
The Shakti Plastic Industries
Vanden Global Ltd.
Veolia Environment SA
Waste Connections Inc.
Waste Industries LLC
Waste Management Inc.
Waste Pro USA Inc.
Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.
