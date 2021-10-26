U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.52
    +13.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,786.74
    +45.59 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,245.19
    +18.48 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,302.18
    -10.46 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.61
    +0.85 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -14.40 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.50 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1580
    +0.4590 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,445.46
    -677.91 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,503.83
    -1.32 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

USD 6.57 Billion Growth expected in Employee Relocation Services Market by 2024 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Employee Relocation Services Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Realogy Holdings Corp, Graebel Companies Inc., and Madison Dearborn Partners LLC will emerge as Employee Relocation Services suppliers by 2004.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employee Relocation Services will grow at a CAGR of 3.56% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Employee Relocation Services requirements.

Employee Relocation Services Sourcing and Procurement Report
Employee Relocation Services Sourcing and Procurement Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Employee Relocation Services Market

Major Price Trends in the Employee Relocation Services Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Employee Relocation Services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Employee Relocation Services Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Employee Relocation Services Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Employee Relocation Services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Employee Relocation Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-6-57-billion-growth-expected-in-employee-relocation-services-market-by-2024--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301406816.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • GE backs 'near-term' jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

    Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with "near-term" plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus' plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of its best-selling A320 jets by 2025. This plan has drawn criticism from engine makers and aircraft leasing companies about the risk of overproduction during a fragile airline industry recovery from the pandemic.

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Zuckerberg is ‘passively living in a bubble’: Super{set} Founder

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the future of Facebook and big tech with Tom Chavez Super{set} Co-Founder.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • Chewy CEO Sumit Singh on the pet boom, the pandemic, and moving from puppyhood to profitability

    Chewy’s rise has been meteoric—but success isn’t guaranteed. “If we stop innovating, if we stop delivering a great experience, we will fail,” says Singh.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Apple is likely to face DOJ antitrust lawsuit: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the latest from a DOJ probe into Apple's antitrust practices.

  • Aramco Warns World’s Spare Oil Supplies Are Falling Rapidly

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s a “huge concern,” Chief Execu

  • How the Energy Crisis Helps a Rich Nation to Become Even Richer

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis and a spike in natural gas prices are proving to be a boon for Norway, delivering a flood of revenue for the country that’s already one of the world’s richest.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reap

  • Soaring Fertilizer Prices Could Force Farmers Into Tough Decisions

    Weather, trade policy and natural gas prices are contributing to record fertilizer prices. That could have a big impact on corn and soybean producers.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Volvo IPO Prices Lower Than Expected Despite Ambitious EV Plans

    The Swedish auto maker’s pricing highlights investors’ unwillingness to lend traditional car makers the valuations enjoyed by younger electric-vehicle companies.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Panel rules on EQT-Equitrans dispute over Hammerhead pipeline

    The arbitration ruling, made Monday and disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday by Equitrans, caps a yearlong dispute between the two former corporate siblings.