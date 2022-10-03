U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,709.75
    +19.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,657.00
    +119.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,374.25
    +88.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.20
    +10.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.68
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.50
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9823
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7110
    +0.0910 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,602.31
    +514.12 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.52
    +10.16 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,766.69
    +550.90 (+2.10%)
     

USD 6.94 Bn growth opportunity in Thermoplastic Composites Market -- APAC to emerge as a key market

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Composites Market by Fiber Type, Product, End-User, Resin Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 6.94 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the end-user base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by chemical manufacturers, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download the PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026

The global thermoplastics market is highly fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive with players competing to gain the largest market share. The vendors compete based on their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. The competition in the market is likely to intensify during the forecast period as vendors leverage the existing growth opportunities in the fast-growing segments while capitalizing on their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for thermoplastic composites in the automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of manufacturing, the lack of plastic behavior, and the very low shear strength in the transverse direction are the major challenges, associated with fiber-reinforced polymer composites, impeding the thermoplastic composites market growth. Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Avient Corp., Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Greene Tweed and Co., Hanwha Azdel Inc., Kingfa Science and Technology Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., RTP Co., SABIC, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Suprem SA, Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and Victrex Plc are among some of the major market participants. Request a Sample Report Here

The thermoplastic composites market is segmented as below:

  • Fiber Type

The glass fiber segment exhibited the maximum growth in the market. Rising demand from various end-user industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, sports and leisure, and electrical and electronics is driving the growth of the segment.

  • End-user

  • Product

  • Resin Type

  • Geographic

APAC will emerge as the key market for thermoplastic composites, occupying 51% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing use of thermoplastic composites in manufacturing automotive body parts as well as the increasing number of residential construction activities in developing nations like India and China. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Thermoplastic Market report covers the following areas:

Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoplastic composites market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the thermoplastic composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the thermoplastic composites market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the thermoplastic composites market, vendors

Related Reports:

Thermoplastic Composites Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

$6.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.22

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Avient Corp., Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Greene Tweed and Co., Hanwha Azdel Inc., Kingfa Science and Technology Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., RTP Co., SABIC, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Suprem SA, Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and Victrex Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Fiber Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Fiber Type

  • 5.3 Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Mineral fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Fiber Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Short fiber thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Long fiber thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Continuous fiber thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Glass mat thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Market Segmentation by Resin Type

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Resin Type

  • 8.3 Polyamide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Polyetheretherketone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by Resin Type

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.14 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 Arkema S.A.

  • 13.4 Avient Corp.

  • 13.5 BASF SE

  • 13.6 Celanese Corp.

  • 13.7 Covestro AG

  • 13.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 13.9 LANXESS AG

  • 13.10 SGL Carbon SE

  • 13.11 Solvay SA

  • 13.12 Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026
Global Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-6-94-bn-growth-opportunity-in-thermoplastic-composites-market--apac-to-emerge-as-a-key-market-301637759.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is Tesla Heading for a Steeper Correction?

    Tesla shares falter following lackluster deliveries, lukewarm AI Day reception

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • US to Announce New Limits on Chip Technology Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to announce new restrictions on China’s access to U.S. semiconductor technology, according to people with knowledge of the situation, an escalation of Washington’s efforts to stifle Beijing’s industrial ambitions and a risk to growth for the $550 billion sector.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Heari

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record But Miss Views Amid Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries in the third quarter hit a record, but missed views as EV giant faces China demand concerns. How will Tesla stock react?

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • Oil prices settle sharply higher on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling up more than 5%, following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • Ford (F) Invests $700M in Kentucky & Unveils F-Series Pickup

    Ford's (F) recent announcement of a whopping $700 million investment in Kentucky will boost employment and new vehicle upgrades. The new '23 F-Series Pickup Truck will be built at its Kentucky plant.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanSpot prices for coal from Central

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • Oil Stocks Jump on Monday: Here's Why

    Oil stocks had a great day on Monday with some climbing over 10%. The big news came from OPEC+, which is reportedly considering cutting back oil supply by over 1 million barrels per day in what's being called a "historic cut." Transocean (NYSE: RIG) jumped as much as 8.9%, Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose 11.6%, and Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) traded 10.8% higher.

  • Sky Harbor still in recovery mode following summer woes

    For the first time in several months, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport surpassed 2021 monthly total passenger count in August, but the airport – and commercial aviation in general – is still far from recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • This Construction Aggregates Supplier's Daily Chart Is a Standout

    With such poor action overall in markets this past week it was nice to see a name like Vulcan Materials performing well. The stock was up nicely for the week with good relative strength, and the daily chart shows this is about to break out above it's recent downtrend channel.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix

    CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • China Restricts Exports of Corn Starch, Signaling Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China has curbed exports of corn starch in a signal that the world’s biggest corn importer is likely worried about local supplies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsThe government has asked

  • Dish welcomes the return of Disney, ESPN channels

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss the return of Disney and ESPN channels to cable provider Dish.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • GM’s Third-Quarter Sales Pop, Despite Mounting Economic Obstacles

    An improved supply chain lifted dealer inventory and sales, but rising rates are weighing on car buyers.