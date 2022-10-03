USD 6.94 Bn growth opportunity in Thermoplastic Composites Market -- APAC to emerge as a key market

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Thermoplastic Composites Market by Fiber Type, Product, End-User, Resin Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 6.94 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the end-user base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by chemical manufacturers, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download the PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026

The global thermoplastics market is highly fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive with players competing to gain the largest market share. The vendors compete based on their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. The competition in the market is likely to intensify during the forecast period as vendors leverage the existing growth opportunities in the fast-growing segments while capitalizing on their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for thermoplastic composites in the automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of manufacturing, the lack of plastic behavior, and the very low shear strength in the transverse direction are the major challenges, associated with fiber-reinforced polymer composites, impeding the thermoplastic composites market growth. Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Avient Corp., Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Greene Tweed and Co., Hanwha Azdel Inc., Kingfa Science and Technology Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., RTP Co., SABIC, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Suprem SA, Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and Victrex Plc are among some of the major market participants. Request a Sample Report Here

The thermoplastic composites market is segmented as below:

Fiber Type

The glass fiber segment exhibited the maximum growth in the market. Rising demand from various end-user industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, sports and leisure, and electrical and electronics is driving the growth of the segment.

End-user

Product

Resin Type



Geographic

APAC will emerge as the key market for thermoplastic composites, occupying 51% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing use of thermoplastic composites in manufacturing automotive body parts as well as the increasing number of residential construction activities in developing nations like India and China. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Thermoplastic Market report covers the following areas:

Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoplastic composites market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermoplastic composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermoplastic composites market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the thermoplastic composites market, vendors

Related Reports:

Thermoplastic Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $6.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Avient Corp., Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Greene Tweed and Co., Hanwha Azdel Inc., Kingfa Science and Technology Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., RTP Co., SABIC, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Suprem SA, Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and Victrex Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Fiber Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Fiber Type

5.3 Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Mineral fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Fiber Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Short fiber thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Long fiber thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Continuous fiber thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Glass mat thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Market Segmentation by Resin Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Resin Type

8.3 Polyamide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Polyetheretherketone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Market opportunity by Resin Type

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

10.14 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

13.3 Arkema S.A.

13.4 Avient Corp.

13.5 BASF SE

13.6 Celanese Corp.

13.7 Covestro AG

13.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

13.9 LANXESS AG

13.10 SGL Carbon SE

13.11 Solvay SA

13.12 Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-6-94-bn-growth-opportunity-in-thermoplastic-composites-market--apac-to-emerge-as-a-key-market-301637759.html

SOURCE Technavio