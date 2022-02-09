USD 606.09 Mn growth in Patio Heaters Market | Evolving Opportunities with AEI Corp. and AZ Patio Heaters and Replacement Parts | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patio heaters market is expected to grow by USD 606.09 million between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. The 120-page report segments the patio heaters market by product (gas patio heaters and electric patio heaters), end-user (commercial user and residential user), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Patio Heaters Market - Forecasts 2021-2025

Buy our full report for exact growth variance, YOY growth rates, and opportunities in the market.

Start by Downloading a Free Sample

Patio Heaters Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The patio heaters market is driven by factors such as innovation and portfolio extensions leading to product premiumization, increasing demand for patio heaters in commercial and residential spaces, and the expansion of the global construction industry.

However, adverse environmental impacts, preference for alternative heating solutions, and long replacement cycles will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Patio Heaters Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market is witnessing high growth in the gas patio heaters segment. Gas patio heaters are available in assorted sizes, fuel types, and styles. They are easy and convenient to use and can run natural gas as well as propane. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, North America is generating significant growth opportunities for market players. The growth of the patio heaters market in North America can be attributed to factors such as product innovations, portfolio extensions, and increased product awareness among consumers. In addition, the rise in the number of smart houses and increasing investments in home modernization projects by consumers are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Request a Free Sample for highlights on top revenue-generating segments and regions in the market

Patio Heaters Players: Vendor Landscape

Story continues

The global patio heaters market is fragmented and is characterized by a number of global and domestic players that offer a wide range of products. Vendors are differentiating themselves in terms of product quality, innovation, product features, product pricing, and product portfolio. They are also focusing on business expansion strategies and product innovation strategies to increase their profit margins and market shares.

AEI Corp.: The company offers patio heaters that can easily absorb heat by the objects and people when touched and comfortably raise the ambient temperature in both indoor and outdoor settings by heating cool surfaces, under the brand name AEI Corporation.

AZ Patio Heaters and Replacement Parts: The company offers patio heaters that are equipped with single-piece quartz glass tube and can be easily carried from one place to another, under the brand name AZ Patio.

Bond Manufacturing: The company offers patio heaters which are high-capacity outdoor heaters offering heating columns, stunning fire fountains, and wood-burning fire pits, under the brand name of Bond.

Bromic Group Pty Ltd.: The company offers patio heaters that come in sleek ceramic fascia and matte black appearance which can be paired with striking pole designs, including wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted options, under the brand name of Bromic.

Chillchaser Ltd.: The company offers patio heaters that come in slimline design and has a 360-degree low energy light dome that delivers instant infrared heat with two heat settings, under the brand names Hercules, Titan, and Jupiter.

Download our Free Sample to know other dominant players listed in our report

Related Reports:

Space Heaters Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Water Heater Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Patio Heaters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 606.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEI Corp., AZ Patio Heaters and Replacement Parts, Bond Manufacturing, Bromic Group Pty Ltd., Chillchaser Ltd., Crown Verity Inc., Cukurova Heat Joint Stock Co., Infrared Dynamics Inc., NAPOLEON, and Sunglow Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-606-09-mn-growth-in-patio-heaters-market--evolving-opportunities-with-aei-corp-and-az-patio-heaters-and-replacement-parts--technavio-301476426.html

SOURCE Technavio