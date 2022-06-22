USD 62.1 Million Growth in Digital Photo Frame Market | Rising Popularity of Interior Design to Emerge as Key Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Digital Photo Frame Market by End User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Photo Frame Market by Distribution Channel, Power Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the digital photo frame market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 62.1 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 1.81% during the projected period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The rising popularity of interior design will emerge as one of the most promising trends influencing the global digital photo frame market growth positively during the forecast period. The worldwide home decor industry is expanding due to increased demand for new and innovative items such as wall art, wall clocks, and digital photo frames. Furthermore, factors such as expanding number of households, changing lifestyles, and rising incomes, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are likely to drive the global home decor market, in turn, boosting the sales of digital photo frames in the forthcoming years

Market Challenge: The supply chain complexity is one of the major hindrances for the global digital photo frame market growth. Most home improvement and décor and leisure products such as digital photo frames are manufactured in China. However, due to the increase in energy prices across the world, the rise in manufacturing costs in China, and trade barriers between the US and China, manufacturers in the US have begun to seek more effective and efficient production locations. This may further limit the market growth.

Vendor Landscape

The digital photo frame market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The digital photo frame market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned

Top Companies Covered in this report with offerings are:

Digital Photo Frame Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1.81% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 62.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aluratek Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Market Segmentation by Power source

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Power source

6.3 Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Power source

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aluratek Inc.

11.4 Eastman Kodak Co.

11.5 HP Inc.

11.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

11.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

11.8 NETGEAR Inc.

11.9 PhotoSpring Inc.

11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.11 Sony Corp.

11.12 ViewSonic Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

