U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.50
    -65.25 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,060.00
    -465.00 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,356.75
    -220.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.00
    -30.40 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    -5.82 (-5.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.10
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.43 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.25
    +0.22 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0087 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2750
    -0.3820 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,152.92
    -1,000.11 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.22
    -11.85 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.50
    -85.55 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

USD 62.1 Million Growth in Digital Photo Frame Market | Rising Popularity of Interior Design to Emerge as Key Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Photo Frame Market by End User  and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Photo Frame Market by Distribution Channel, Power Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Photo Frame Market by Distribution Channel, Power Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the digital photo frame market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 62.1 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 1.81% during the projected period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Trend: The rising popularity of interior design will emerge as one of the most promising trends influencing the global digital photo frame market growth positively during the forecast period. The worldwide home decor industry is expanding due to increased demand for new and innovative items such as wall art, wall clocks, and digital photo frames. Furthermore, factors such as expanding number of households, changing lifestyles, and rising incomes, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are likely to drive the global home decor market, in turn, boosting the sales of digital photo frames in the forthcoming years

  • Market Challenge: The supply chain complexity is one of the major hindrances for the global digital photo frame market growth. Most home improvement and décor and leisure products such as digital photo frames are manufactured in China. However, due to the increase in energy prices across the world, the rise in manufacturing costs in China, and trade barriers between the US and China, manufacturers in the US have begun to seek more effective and efficient production locations. This may further limit the market growth.

To learn about other key drivers and challenges influencing the market,  Read Sample Report!

Vendor Landscape

  • The digital photo frame market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The digital photo frame market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned

Top Companies Covered in this report with offerings are:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Pillows Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Household Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Photo Frame Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1.81%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 62.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.09

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aluratek Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Market Segmentation by Power source

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Power source

  • 6.3 Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Power source

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive scenario

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aluratek Inc.

  • 11.4 Eastman Kodak Co.

  • 11.5 HP Inc.

  • 11.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 11.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 11.8 NETGEAR Inc.

  • 11.9 PhotoSpring Inc.

  • 11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Sony Corp.

  • 11.12 ViewSonic Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-62-1-million-growth-in-digital-photo-frame-market---rising-popularity-of-interior-design-to-emerge-as-key-trend--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301571827.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Oil slumps $6 a barrel as Biden pushes for U.S. fuel cost cuts

    (Reuters) -Oil prices skidded more than $6 a barrel on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on the country's major energy firms to help ease the pain for drivers during peak summer consumption. By 0718 GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were off lows but still down $5.98, or 5.46%, at $103.54 a barrel. As the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, President Joe Biden is expected to call on Wednesday for temporarily suspending the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters.

  • Exclusive: Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Russian Oil Is Reaching More Corners of China’s Refining Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheap Russian oil is finding its way into more corners of China’s refining industry, with buyers from coastal and inland regions snapping up cargoes that the US and Europe can’t touch. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed t

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Musk-backed challenge to SEC's 'gag' rule

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge brought by a former Xerox Corp executive and backed by Elon Musk to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule requiring people who agree to settlements with the agency not to deny its allegations against them. The justices declined to hear former Xerox chief financial officer Barry Romeril's appeal of a lower court's decision that the rule does not violate his free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Romeril agreed under the rule not to deny accounting fraud allegations he settled with the SEC in 2003.

  • Target CEO: Biden gas holiday 'only going to fuel the demand'

    Target CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on high gas prices.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case against SEC’s ‘no admit, no deny’ policy backed by Musk, Cuban

    The Supreme Court rejected a challenge brought against the Securities and Exchange Commission by a former Xerox executive, and backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, against the Securities and Exchange Commission's practice of barring those who agree to settlements with the agency from publicly proclaiming their innocence.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Kroger launches ad-centric electric vehicle charging stations

    Kroger Co. is rolling out electric vehicle charging stations at more than a dozen stores with more to come, including in Cincinnati.

  • Here's How Alibaba And Others Fared In China's June Shopping Extravaganza

    China's shopping extravaganza "618" (from May 31 to June 18) registered a GMV of 695.9 billion RMB from the major e-commerce platforms, including traditional e-commerce platforms and live-streaming e-commerce platforms. The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms was 582.6 billion, led by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Tmall platform as per a data service provider. JD.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) rose 10.3%, missing the 2021 event's growth of 27.7% amid China's intense tech crackdown, eco

  • Germany Prepares to Trigger Second Stage of Emergency Gas Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to trigger the second stage of a three-stage emergency gas plan, a move that may mean passing along higher prices to industry and households. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyThe

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • European Gas Fluctuates as Traders Weigh Supply Cut, Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices swung between gains and losses as traders weighed signs that high fuel costs are curbing industrial demand against Russian supply cuts. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyBe

  • Gas prices: Drivers may see slight relief at pump, analyst says

    Gas prices at the pump could decline slightly in the come days, says one analyst.

  • Elon Musk's Teslas Dominate in This Key Category

    There's an old saying that used to go something like this: America created the automobile, and the automobile created America. That's an overstatement and a generalization, of course, but that's always the case with old sayings.