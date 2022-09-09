USD 621.24 Mn growth expected in Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market -- Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 621.24 million, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global robotic medical imaging systems market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. Major vendors operating in the robotic medical imaging systems market include AdEchoTech, Auris Health Inc., Brainlab AG, Digisens AG, General Electric Co., Globus Medical Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., KUKA AG, Medirob AB, Medtronic Plc, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., Neocis Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Perfint Healthcare Corp., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Stereotaxis Inc, Synaptive Medical Inc., Titan Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

There is low competition in terms of product features, price, clinical outcomes, and services offered in the global robotic medical imaging systems market. The high R&D investments made by vendors have led to rapid technological developments, which, in turn, have resulted in the development of advanced robotic medical imaging systems. Government bodies across various countries fund these R&D activities. The commercialization of robotic exoskeleton products depends on approval from different regulatory bodies.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with robotic imaging systems might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Story continues

The global robotic medical imaging systems market is segmented as below:

Product

The X-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by technological advancements and the inclusion of computer-aided design (CAD) and 3D image sequences.

Geography

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 46% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the surge in healthcare expenditures and improvement in investment in healthcare robotics.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The robotic medical imaging systems market report covers the following areas:

Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic medical imaging systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic medical imaging systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic medical imaging systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic medical imaging systems market vendors

Related Reports:

Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 621.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdEchoTech, Auris Health Inc., Brainlab AG, Digisens AG, General Electric Co., Globus Medical Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., KUKA AG, Medirob AB, Medtronic Plc, MGI Tech Co. Ltd., Neocis Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Perfint Healthcare Corp., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Stereotaxis Inc, Synaptive Medical Inc., Titan Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 X-ray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 MRI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 CT-scan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AdEchoTech

10.4 Auris Health Inc.

10.5 Brainlab AG

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 MGI Tech Co. Ltd.

10.9 Renishaw Plc

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 Synaptive Medical Inc.

10.12 Titan Medical Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-621-24-mn-growth-expected-in-robotic-medical-imaging-systems-market--driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-301619968.html

SOURCE Technavio