USD 622.43 million Potential Growth in Adhesive Bandages Market Size | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled "Adhesive Bandages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. This recent market analysis report identifies that the market will witness a potential growth difference of USD 622.43 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.26% during this period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Adhesive Bandages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Adhesive Bandages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Unlock more information on the YOY growth rate. Read our Report Sample!

Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global adhesive bandages market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. The parent market, the global healthcare supplies market, covers products and companies engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories spanned across medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

Understand the adhesive bandages market hierarchy and gain further insights by Downloading Our Sample!

Market Competitive Landscape

The adhesive bandages market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include 3M Co., Argentum Medical LLC, B. Braun SE, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Dynarex Corp., Essity Aktiebolag, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Milliken and Co., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd., among others.

For more insights on competitive strategies. Get Our Sample Report Right Here!

Strategic Initiatives and Products launches

  • 3M Co. - The company offers adhesive bandage products such as 3M elastic adhesive bandage.

  • B. Braun SE - The company offers adhesive bandage products such as Askina DresSil Border, Askina DresSil, and Askina DresSil Heel.

  • Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - The company offers adhesive bandage product brands such as Hansaplast.

Want to get this report customized or tailor-made to suit your business requirements, Speak to Our Analysts

Growing number of surgical procedures to boost the market positively

The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, is growing worldwide. The demand for adhesive bandages is likely to increase, with the increasing prevalence of diabetes, during the forecast period. Adhesive bandages have various applications, such as use in managing diabetic ulcers.

Availability of substitutes likely to challenge the market growth

Substitutes for adhesive bandages include film dressing, hydrogel, foam, and alginate dressing. These dressings are in direct contact with the wound. Such substitutes may challenge the adhesive bandages market growth during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample Now to gain more insights on the other factors influencing market growth

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 negatively impacted the adhesive bandages market in North America. However, in H2 2021, hospitals and other healthcare facilities resumed elective procedures and surgeries due to the availability of vaccines and a reduction in COVID-19 cases. Hence, the regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

View report snapshot to learn more about the pandemic impact on the market and the industry

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into medicated bandages and non-medicated bandages. The medicated bandages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Medicated bandages are also known as first-aid dressings and plasters and consist of an antiseptic solution. These are used to treat superficial injuries, cuts, and bruises and absorb exudate.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The advanced healthcare infrastructure will drive the adhesive bandages market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for market share information of each contributing segment

Key Report Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive adhesive bandages market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the adhesive bandages market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the adhesive bandages market in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) and top 20 countries across these regions

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates

  • Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Related Reports

Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

POC Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Adhesive Bandages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 622.43 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Argentum Medical LLC, B. Braun SE, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Dynarex Corp., Essity Aktiebolag, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Milliken and Co., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Medicated bandages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-medicated bandages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 B. Braun SE

  • 10.5 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.7 ConvaTec Group Plc

  • 10.8 Dynarex Corp.

  • 10.9 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.10 Medline Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.12 Smith and Nephew plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-622-43-million-potential-growth-in-adhesive-bandages-market-size--17-000-technavio-reports-301549159.html

SOURCE Technavio

