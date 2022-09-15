U.S. markets closed

USD 63.4 Mn Growth in Air Starter Market, Increase in Oil and Gas E&P Activities to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air starter market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. The competition among them is significantly intensive. As a result, the market is expected to grow during the forecasted period.

Attractive Opportunities in Air Starter Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Air Starter Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The air starter market size is expected to grow by USD 63.4 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free PDF Sample Report

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

An increase in oil and gas E&P activities is driving the growth of the market. Unconventional oil and gas E&P activities have become alternatives to conventional production. Several countries are planning to start production from offshore oil and gas fields. For instance, Norway plans to expand its offshore oil E&P activities. Therefore, the rise in oil and gas E&P activities is expected to fuel the demand for air starters. These factors will propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The high failure rate of air turbine components challenges the growth of the market. An air starter system is a power source that provides the initial rotation required to start air turbine engines. Turbines need to be highly reliable. Any damage to the air turbine system can adversely impact the entire operation of the air turbine, which can result in its breakdown. This can pose a major challenge to the growth of the air starter market during the forecast period.

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Scope

The air starter market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Air Starter Components, Austart Air Starters, Dusterloh Fluidtechnik GmbH, Energotech AG, Gali, Industrial Power Units Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KH Equipment, Komarine Co., Maradyne Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Miller Air Starter Co. Inc., Power Force Technologies Pte Ltd., POWER WORKS Pty Ltd., TDI Air Starters, and The Rowland Co. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Air Starter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist air starter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the air starter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the air starter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air starter market, vendors

Related Reports

Portable Air Compressors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The portable air compressors market share is expected to increase by USD 2.01 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Air Filter Cartridges Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The air filter cartridges market share is expected to increase by USD 21.18 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Air Starter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 63.4 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Air Starter Components, Austart Air Starters, Dusterloh Fluidtechnik GmbH, Energotech AG, Gali, Industrial Power Units Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KH Equipment, Komarine Co., Maradyne Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Miller Air Starter Co. Inc., Power Force Technologies Pte Ltd., POWER WORKS Pty Ltd., TDI Air Starters, and The Rowland Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Turbine air starter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Vane air starter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Air Starter Components

  • 10.4 Energotech AG

  • 10.5 Gali

  • 10.6 Industrial Power Units Ltd.

  • 10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.8 KH Equipment

  • 10.9 Maradyne Corp.

  • 10.10 Melrose Industries Plc

  • 10.11 TDI Air Starters

  • 10.12 The Rowland Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Starch Polymer Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-63-4-mn-growth-in-air-starter-market-increase-in-oil-and-gas-ep-activities-to-drive-growth---technavio-301624578.html

SOURCE Technavio

