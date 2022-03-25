USD 631.11 million growth in Pumpkin Seeds Market | Evolving Opportunities with AKS-NEV Ltd. and B&G Foods Inc. | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pumpkin seeds market size is set to increase by USD 631.11 million between 2019 and 2024. The market achieved a YOY growth of 9.11% in 2020 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report offers detailed insights on the exact market size, current market scenario, and YOY growth rates through 2024.
Download a Free Sample to know more about the report coverage.
The 120-page report analyzes the pumpkin seeds market by end-user (food, seed oil production, and nutraceuticals) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The pumpkin seeds market is driven by the health benefits of pumpkin seeds. In addition, the increasing availability through online retailers is anticipated to boost the growth of the pumpkin seeds market.
Pumpkin seeds are rich in fiber, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and other essential proteins. They are also rich in antioxidants as they contain multiple forms of Vitamin E, phenolic acids, caffeic acid, hydroxybenzoic acid, ferulic acid, coumaric acid, sinapic acid, protocatechuic acid, syringic acid, and vanillic acid. The presence of such nutrients helps in promoting sleep, reducing heart diseases, and ensuring the proper functioning of muscles. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of pumpkin seeds, which is driving the growth of the market.
Some of key Pumpkin Seeds Players:
AKS-NEV Ltd.: The company offers black sunflower seeds in various quantities.
B&G Foods Inc.: The company offers taco seasoned pumpkin seeds.
Campbell Soup Co.: The company offers Krispy Kernels pumpkin seeds.
Giant Snacks Inc.: The company offers salted pumpkin seeds.
The Kraft Heinz Co.: The company offers roasted pumpkin seeds.
Download a Free Sample Report to identify other dominant players in the market.
Pumpkin Seeds Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)
Food - size and forecast 2019-2024
Seed oil production - size and forecast 2019-2024
Nutraceuticals - size and forecast 2019-2024
The food segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The increased use of pumpkin seeds in baked food products such as bread, cereals, and crackers is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the use of pumpkin seeds in commercial food products such as baby foods and nutrition bars is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Pumpkin Seeds Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)
APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC holds the largest share of the market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The region accounts for nearly two-thirds of the global production of pumpkins. The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming superfood seeds such as pumpkin seeds is driving the growth of the pumpkin seeds market in APAC. During the forecast period, the market will observe the fastest growth in APAC than in other regions. China and India will emerge as major markets for pumpkin seeds in APAC.
Get highlights on other performing business segments in the market.
Request a Free Sample Report Now
Related Reports:
Rapeseed Oil Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Oilseeds Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Pumpkin Seeds Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 631.11 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.11
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Spain, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AKS-NEV Ltd., B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Giant Snacks Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., McCormick & Co. Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., PRANA, and Rizhao Golden Nut Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Seed oil production - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AKS-NEV Ltd.
B&G Foods Inc.
Campbell Soup Co.
Giant Snacks Inc.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
McCormick & Co. Inc.
Nestle SA
PepsiCo Inc.
PRANA
Rizhao Golden Nut Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-631-11-million-growth-in-pumpkin-seeds-market--evolving-opportunities-with-aks-nev-ltd-and-bg-foods-inc--technavio-301509101.html
SOURCE Technavio