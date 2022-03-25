U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

USD 631.11 million growth in Pumpkin Seeds Market | Evolving Opportunities with AKS-NEV Ltd. and B&G Foods Inc. | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pumpkin seeds market size is set to increase by USD 631.11 million between 2019 and 2024. The market achieved a YOY growth of 9.11% in 2020 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report offers detailed insights on the exact market size, current market scenario, and YOY growth rates through 2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pumpkin Seeds Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download a Free Sample to know more about the report coverage.

The 120-page report analyzes the pumpkin seeds market by end-user (food, seed oil production, and nutraceuticals) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The pumpkin seeds market is driven by the health benefits of pumpkin seeds. In addition, the increasing availability through online retailers is anticipated to boost the growth of the pumpkin seeds market.

Pumpkin seeds are rich in fiber, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and other essential proteins. They are also rich in antioxidants as they contain multiple forms of Vitamin E, phenolic acids, caffeic acid, hydroxybenzoic acid, ferulic acid, coumaric acid, sinapic acid, protocatechuic acid, syringic acid, and vanillic acid. The presence of such nutrients helps in promoting sleep, reducing heart diseases, and ensuring the proper functioning of muscles. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of pumpkin seeds, which is driving the growth of the market.

Some of key Pumpkin Seeds Players:

AKS-NEV Ltd.: The company offers black sunflower seeds in various quantities.

B&G Foods Inc.: The company offers taco seasoned pumpkin seeds.

Campbell Soup Co.: The company offers Krispy Kernels pumpkin seeds.

Giant Snacks Inc.: The company offers salted pumpkin seeds.

The Kraft Heinz Co.: The company offers roasted pumpkin seeds.

Download a Free Sample Report to identify other dominant players in the market.

Pumpkin Seeds Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

  • Food - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Seed oil production - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Nutraceuticals - size and forecast 2019-2024

The food segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The increased use of pumpkin seeds in baked food products such as bread, cereals, and crackers is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the use of pumpkin seeds in commercial food products such as baby foods and nutrition bars is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Pumpkin Seeds Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC holds the largest share of the market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The region accounts for nearly two-thirds of the global production of pumpkins. The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming superfood seeds such as pumpkin seeds is driving the growth of the pumpkin seeds market in APAC. During the forecast period, the market will observe the fastest growth in APAC than in other regions. China and India will emerge as major markets for pumpkin seeds in APAC.

Get highlights on other performing business segments in the market.
Request a Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Rapeseed Oil Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oilseeds Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pumpkin Seeds Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 631.11 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.11

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Spain, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AKS-NEV Ltd., B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Giant Snacks Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., McCormick & Co. Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., PRANA, and Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Seed oil production - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AKS-NEV Ltd.

  • B&G Foods Inc.

  • Campbell Soup Co.

  • Giant Snacks Inc.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • McCormick & Co. Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • PRANA

  • Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-631-11-million-growth-in-pumpkin-seeds-market--evolving-opportunities-with-aks-nev-ltd-and-bg-foods-inc--technavio-301509101.html

SOURCE Technavio

