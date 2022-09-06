USD 635.73 Mn growth from Global Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry is expected to grow by USD 635.73 million, at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The increased investments in the chemical and petrochemicals industry, the growing advantage of SIS over traditional safety systems, and the growing need to follow industrial safety standards and government protocol are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry - 2022-2026

However, factors such as compatibility issues associated with SIS, the threat of cyberattacks, and the availability of low-cost alternatives will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Segmentation

The emergency shutdowns system segment's safety instrumented systems (SIS) market share growth in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry will be significant. The expansion is ascribed to an increase in hazardous explosions and accidents in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, as well as to stricter government regulations requiring the implementation of ESD for workplace safety across all industrial sectors and rising energy needs globally.

Application

Geography

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Geographic Landscape

APAC will account for 41% of market growth. China and Japan primarily dominate the safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in the APAC chemicals and petrochemicals sector. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the APAC chemicals and petrochemicals sector will experience a significant rise in the demand for energy and chemicals due to growing urbanization and industrialization. Buy Sample Report.

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

aeSolutions

Applied Control Engineering Inc.

Audubon Field Solutions LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

GIL Automations Ltd.

Giza Systems SAE 66.13

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Matrix Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market Scope in the Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 635.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., aeSolutions, Applied Control Engineering Inc., Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., GIL Automations Ltd., Giza Systems SAE 66.13, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Matrix Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Puffer-Sweiven LP, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Total Safety U.S Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Emergency shutdown systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fire and gas monitoring and control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 High integrity pressure protection system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Burner management system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Turbomachinery control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

10.5 General Electric Co.

10.6 GIL Automations Ltd.

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.9 OMRON Corp.

10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

