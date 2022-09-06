U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

USD 635.73 Mn growth from Global Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market 2026 - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry is expected to grow by USD 635.73 million, at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The increased investments in the chemical and petrochemicals industry, the growing advantage of SIS over traditional safety systems, and the growing need to follow industrial safety standards and government protocol are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry - 2022-2026
Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry - 2022-2026

However, factors such as compatibility issues associated with SIS, the threat of cyberattacks, and the availability of low-cost alternatives will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Segmentation

The emergency shutdowns system segment's safety instrumented systems (SIS) market share growth in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry will be significant. The expansion is ascribed to an increase in hazardous explosions and accidents in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, as well as to stricter government regulations requiring the implementation of ESD for workplace safety across all industrial sectors and rising energy needs globally.

  • Application

  • Geography

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Geographic Landscape

APAC will account for 41% of market growth. China and Japan primarily dominate the safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in the APAC chemicals and petrochemicals sector. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the APAC chemicals and petrochemicals sector will experience a significant rise in the demand for energy and chemicals due to growing urbanization and industrialization. Buy Sample Report.

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Covered:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • aeSolutions

  • Applied Control Engineering Inc.

  • Audubon Field Solutions LLC

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • General Electric Co.

  • GIL Automations Ltd.

  • Giza Systems SAE 66.13

  • HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Matrix Technologies Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings—download Free Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market Scope in the Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 635.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.04

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., aeSolutions, Applied Control Engineering Inc., Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., GIL Automations Ltd., Giza Systems SAE 66.13, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Matrix Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Puffer-Sweiven LP, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Total Safety U.S Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Emergency shutdown systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fire and gas monitoring and control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 High integrity pressure protection system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Burner management system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Turbomachinery control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 GIL Automations Ltd.

  • 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.9 OMRON Corp.

  • 10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 10.11 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-635-73-mn-growth-from-global-safety-instrumented-systems-sis-market-in-chemicals-and-petrochemicals-industry-market-2026---technavio-301617705.html

SOURCE Technavio

