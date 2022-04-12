USD 635.73 Mn growth expected in Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market | APAC to emerge as largest market| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in chemicals and petrochemicals industry market research report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 635.73 million between 2021 and 2026 and the growth momentum is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies APAC as the major market for instrumented systems (SIS) in chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchase our full report to gain detailed insights into the market size, key performing regions, and other important statistics.

Gain confidence by Downloading a Free Sample Report .

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased investments in chemical and petrochemicals industry. In addition, the growing advantage of SIS over traditional safety systems and the growing need to follow industrial safety standards and government protocol will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, compatibility issues associated with SIS will challenge the growth of the market.

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry Market: Segment Highlights

Based on the application, the market is analyzed across segments such as emergency shutdown systems, fire and gas monitoring and control system, high integrity pressure protection system, burner management system, and turbomachinery control system.

The market will generate maximum revenue in the emergency shutdown systems segment over the forecast period.

Increasing number of accidents in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, rising number of hazardous explosions, increased government regulations to implement ESD for workplace safety across the industrial sector, and increasing investments in the energy sector are driving the growth of the segment.

In addition, benefits associated with the deployment of emergency shutdown systems such as increased flexibility, efficiency, reliability, ease of installation, and enhanced security are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Story continues

Regional Analysis

41% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Rising population, increasing industrialization, and growth in per capita expenditure are driving the growth of the regional market.

In addition, increasing investments in chemical and petrochemical manufacturing will further fuel the growth of the safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in chemicals and petrochemicals industry market in APAC.

Get highlights on other major revenue-generating segments in the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Notes:

The safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in chemicals and petrochemicals industry market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period.

The safety instrumented systems (SIS) market in chemicals and petrochemicals industry market is segmented by Application (Emergency shutdown systems, Fire and gas monitoring and control system, High integrity pressure protection system, Burner management system, and Turbomachinery control system) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., aeSolutions, Applied Control Engineering Inc., Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., GIL Automations Ltd., Giza Systems SAE 66.13, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Matrix Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Puffer-Sweiven LP, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Total Safety U.S Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Related Reports:

Fall Protection Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Market In Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 635.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., aeSolutions, Applied Control Engineering Inc., Audubon Field Soluons LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., GIL Automations Ltd., Giza Systems SAE 66.13, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Matrix Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Puffer-Sweiven LP, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Total Safety U.S Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Emergency shutdown systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fire and gas monitoring and control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 High integrity pressure protection system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Burner management system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Turbomachinery control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

10.5 General Electric Co.

10.6 GIL Automations Ltd.

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.9 OMRON Corp.

10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-635-73-mn-growth-expected-in-safety-instrumented-systems-sis-market-in-chemicals-and-petrochemicals-industry-market--apac-to-emerge-as-largest-market-technavio-301521138.html

SOURCE Technavio