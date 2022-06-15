USD 638.16 Million growth expected in Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market| Technavio
3M Co., Avon Rubber Plc, and Bio-Medical Devices Intl will emerge as top-powered air purifying respirator manufacturers
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Powered Air-Purifying Respirator Market size is expected to grow by USD 686.16 million, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The influx of improved features in PAPR is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as battery issues related to PAPR will hamper the market growth. This report extensively covers product (full-face mask PAPR, half-mask PAPR, and helmets, hoods, and visors) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). Click & Get Sample Report in Minutes
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
The powered air purifying respirator market is driven by the rising adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries. In addition, an increase in the development of new products is expected to trigger the powered air purifying respirator market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Request sample to gain more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the powered air purifying respirator market:
Major Three Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Participants:
3M Co.: The key products offered by the company include 3M Airstream Headgear-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Breathe Easy Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M GVP-Series Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Poweredflow Face-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M RRPAS Rapid Response Powered Air Purifying Respirator Systems, and many others.
Avon Rubber Plc: The company offers products such as Avon EZAir, Avon CS-PAPR, and Avon MP-PAPR.
Bio-Medical Devices Intl: The company offers MAXAIR CAPR Systems. It is an advanced respiratory protection system, that fulfills all requirements of OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Segmentation
Product
Geographic
End-user
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements.
Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 686.16 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.30
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Avon Rubber Plc, Bio-Medical Devices Intl Inc., Bullard, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover, MSA Safety Inc., PAFtec Australia Pty Ltd, SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO. LTD., and Sundström Safety AB
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Fove forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Full-face mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Half-mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Helmets, hoods, and visors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market segmentation by end-users
6.1 Industrial applications
6.2 Pharmaceutical and healthcare
6.3 Oil and gas
6.4 Other end-users
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
