USD 638.16 Million growth expected in Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market| Technavio

·7 min read

3M Co., Avon Rubber Plc, and Bio-Medical Devices Intl will emerge as top-powered air purifying respirator manufacturers

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Powered Air-Purifying Respirator Market size is expected to grow by USD 686.16 million, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The influx of improved features in PAPR is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as battery issues related to PAPR will hamper the market growth. This report extensively covers product (full-face mask PAPR, half-mask PAPR, and helmets, hoods, and visors) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). Click & Get Sample Report in Minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

The powered air purifying respirator market is driven by the rising adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries. In addition, an increase in the development of new products is expected to trigger the powered air purifying respirator market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Request sample to gain more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the powered air purifying respirator market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40520

Major Three Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Participants:

3M Co.: The key products offered by the company include 3M Airstream Headgear-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Breathe Easy Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M GVP-Series Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Poweredflow Face-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M RRPAS Rapid Response Powered Air Purifying Respirator Systems, and many others.

Avon Rubber Plc: The company offers products such as Avon EZAir, Avon CS-PAPR, and Avon MP-PAPR.

Bio-Medical Devices Intl: The company offers MAXAIR CAPR Systems. It is an advanced respiratory protection system, that fulfills all requirements of OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geographic

  • End-user

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports Include:

Air Filter Cartridges Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The air filter cartridges market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 21.18 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Request Sample Report

Sawmill Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The sawmill machinery market share is estimated to increase to USD 160.68 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.21%. Request Sample Report

Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 686.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.30

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Avon Rubber Plc, Bio-Medical Devices Intl Inc., Bullard, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover, MSA Safety Inc., PAFtec Australia Pty Ltd, SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO. LTD., and Sundström Safety AB

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Fove forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Full-face mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Half-mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Helmets, hoods, and visors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market segmentation by end-users

  • 6.1 Industrial applications

  • 6.2 Pharmaceutical and healthcare

  • 6.3 Oil and gas

  • 6.4 Other end-users

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-638-16-million-growth-expected-in-powered-air-purifying-respirator-market-technavio-301567421.html

SOURCE Technavio

