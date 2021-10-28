U.S. markets closed

USD 649.59 Mn growth in Industrial Chain Drives Market | Driven by Growing End-user Investments in APAC | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial chain drives market size is expected to increase by USD 649.59 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 3%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Chain Drives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial chain drives market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies growing end-user investments in APAC as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The ability of chain drives to work under extreme weather conditions will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, growing end-user investments in APAC will contribute to the growth of the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial chain drives market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial chain drives market covers the following areas:

Industrial Chain Drives Market Sizing
Industrial Chain Drives Market Forecast
Industrial Chain Drives Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AB SKF

  • Michelin Group

  • Regal Beloit Corp.

  • Renold Plc

  • Rexnord Corp.

  • Rubix Group Holdings Ltd.

  • The Timken Co.

  • Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

  • Tube Investments of India Ltd.

  • Wippermann junior GmbH

Related Reports:
Global Low Voltage Motors Market - Global low voltage motors market is segmented by end-user (process industries, discrete industries, and HVAC), type (IE2, IE1, IE3, and IE4), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Hydraulic Actuators Market - Global hydraulic actuators market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas industry, power generation industry, metal and mining industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Industrial Chain Drives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 649.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.54

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 62%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB SKF, Michelin Group, Regal Beloit Corp., Renold Plc, Rexnord Corp., Rubix Group Holdings Ltd., The Timken Co., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Tube Investments of India Ltd., and Wippermann junior GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-649-59-mn-growth-in-industrial-chain-drives-market--driven-by-growing-end-user-investments-in-apac--technavio-301410266.html

SOURCE Technavio

