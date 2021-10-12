U.S. markets closed

USD 65.09 Bn growth in Intelligent Vending Machine Market|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent vending machine market is expected to grow by USD 65.09 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The intelligent vending machine market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Product, Installation Sites, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Product, Installation Sites, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain insights on the product and geography landscape of the market.

The report on the intelligent vending machine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing demand for cashless vending machines as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The intelligent vending machine market covers the following areas:

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Sizing
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Forecast
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Azkoyen SA

  • Bianchi Industry SpA

  • Compass Group Plc

  • Crane Co.

  • Digital Media Vending International LLC

  • FAS International Srl

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Royal Vendors Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Digital Door Locks Market: The digital door locks market has been segmented by product (biometric digital locks and keypad locks) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report Now

  • POS Terminals Market: The POS terminals market has been segmented by product (fixed and mobile), end-user (retail and hospitality), EMV channel (EMV and non-EMV), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). View Free Sample

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 65.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.60

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., and Royal Vendors Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-65-09-bn-growth-in-intelligent-vending-machine-markettechnavio-301397294.html

SOURCE Technavio

