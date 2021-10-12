USD 65.09 Bn growth in Intelligent Vending Machine Market|Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent vending machine market is expected to grow by USD 65.09 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The intelligent vending machine market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The report on the intelligent vending machine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing demand for cashless vending machines as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The intelligent vending machine market covers the following areas:
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Sizing
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Forecast
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Azkoyen SA
Bianchi Industry SpA
Compass Group Plc
Crane Co.
Digital Media Vending International LLC
FAS International Srl
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
Intel Corp.
Royal Vendors Inc.
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 65.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.60
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., and Royal Vendors Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
