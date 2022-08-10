U.S. markets closed

USD 664.52 Mn growth in Rice Cakes Market, Increasing demand for healthier snack varieties - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rice Cakes Market report by Type (Brown rice cakes, White rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's offering. As per the market report, the rice cakes market size is expected to reach a value of USD 664.52 million during 2021-2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rice Cakes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the APAC market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The emergence of private label brands, growing retail landscape, rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles will offer immense growth opportunities. Natural disasters and adverse weather conditions are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this rice cakes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Rice Cakes Market Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

 APAC will account for 52% of market growth. The two biggest markets for rice cakes in APAC are China and India. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The rising popularity of snacking in between meals, alterations in lifestyles, and the broad availability of rice cakes will all contribute to the growth of the APAC rice cake market over the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report Now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Rice Cakes Market.

Rice Cakes Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rice cakes market report covers the following areas:

  • Rice Cakes Market Size

  • Rice Cakes Market Trends

  • Rice Cakes Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the Rice Cakes Market's growth during the next few years.

Rice Cakes Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rice cakes market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the rice cakes market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the rice cakes market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice cakes market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our analyst now!

Related Reports:

Vegan Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The vegan food market share is expected to increase to USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25%.

Maracuja Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The maracuja oil market share is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%.

Rice Cakes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 664.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Brown rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 White rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Other rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Element Snacks

  • 10.4 Grain

  • 10.5 JOY SNACKS LLC

  • 10.6 Lundberg Family Farms

  • 10.7 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.8 RACIO sro

  • 10.9 Ricegrowers Ltd.

  • 10.10 SanoRice Holding BV

  • 10.11 Superfit India

  • 10.12 Vital Health Foods

11 Appendix

About Us

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-664-52-mn-growth-in-rice-cakes-market-increasing-demand-for-healthier-snack-varieties---technavio-301601571.html

SOURCE Technavio

