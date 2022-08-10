USD 664.52 Mn growth in Rice Cakes Market, Increasing demand for healthier snack varieties - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rice Cakes Market report by Type (Brown rice cakes, White rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's offering. As per the market report, the rice cakes market size is expected to reach a value of USD 664.52 million during 2021-2026.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
The emergence of private label brands, growing retail landscape, rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles will offer immense growth opportunities. Natural disasters and adverse weather conditions are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this rice cakes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.
The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Rice Cakes Market Segmentation
Type
Geography
APAC will account for 52% of market growth. The two biggest markets for rice cakes in APAC are China and India. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The rising popularity of snacking in between meals, alterations in lifestyles, and the broad availability of rice cakes will all contribute to the growth of the APAC rice cake market over the forecast period.
Rice Cakes Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rice cakes market report covers the following areas:
Rice Cakes Market Size
Rice Cakes Market Trends
Rice Cakes Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the Rice Cakes Market's growth during the next few years.
Rice Cakes Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist rice cakes market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the rice cakes market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the rice cakes market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice cakes market vendors
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Brown rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 White rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Other rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Element Snacks
10.4 Grain
10.5 JOY SNACKS LLC
10.6 Lundberg Family Farms
10.7 PepsiCo Inc.
10.8 RACIO sro
10.9 Ricegrowers Ltd.
10.10 SanoRice Holding BV
10.11 Superfit India
10.12 Vital Health Foods
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
