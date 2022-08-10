USD 664.52 Mn growth in Rice Cakes Market, Increasing demand for healthier snack varieties - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rice Cakes Market report by Type (Brown rice cakes, White rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's offering. As per the market report, the rice cakes market size is expected to reach a value of USD 664.52 million during 2021-2026.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The emergence of private label brands, growing retail landscape, rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles will offer immense growth opportunities. Natural disasters and adverse weather conditions are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this rice cakes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Rice Cakes Market Segmentation

Type

Geography

APAC will account for 52% of market growth. The two biggest markets for rice cakes in APAC are China and India. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The rising popularity of snacking in between meals, alterations in lifestyles, and the broad availability of rice cakes will all contribute to the growth of the APAC rice cake market over the forecast period.

Rice Cakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 664.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

