USD 676.70 Mn growth opportunity in Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture | Driven by benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture to observe an incremental growth of USD 676.70 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Rising population and urbanization have resulted in the reduction of arable land. This coupled with the rising demand for pesticide-free fruits and vegetables from the urban population is increasing investments in indoor agriculture, which is creating significant growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Identify current and future growth opportunities by purchasing our full report.
Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample.

Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture: Growth Drivers

The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is driven by the benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture. Indoor farms increase the income of farmers by improving the yields and reducing water utilization for a given amount of harvest. This is encouraging the adoption of indoor agricultural practices by farmers, which is driving the demand for indoor agricultural equipment such as ventilation and air conditioning systems.

In addition, the increasing popularity of container farming will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Know about other factors impacting the market growth. Download a Free Sample Now!

Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by product (ventilation equipment and air conditioning equipment), type (new installation and retrofit), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By product, the ventilation equipment segment will generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing investment in vertical farming. Similarly, by type, the market is observing high adoption of newly installed ventilation and air conditioning systems. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of indoor farming near the source of consumption such as supermarkets and restaurants.

In terms of geography, North America will generate significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently occupies 33% of the global market share and will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increase in the number of start-ups engaged in indoor agriculture. In addition, governments in the region are offering multiple grants to encourage farmers to adopt hydroponic farming, which is supporting the growth of the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor farming in North America.

Companies Mentioned

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global players. The vendors operating in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. These are some of the players currently dominating the market landscape.

  • Canarm Ltd.: The company offers ventilation and air conditioning products such as livestock fans and ventilation.

  • Data Aire Inc.: The company offers products such as gPod by Data Aire which is a cooling system for professional indoor agricultural practices.

  • FlaktGroup Holding GmbH: The company offers solutions for indoor air quality, AP BIO Air Purifier, UV-C for Air Handling Units, FläktGroup Remote Services, and others.

  • Industries Harnois Inc.: The company offers products such as heaters, climate controllers, lightings, screens, and others for indoor farming.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc: The company offers Ventilation and Air conditioning for Indoor Agriculture products such as Reciprocating Air Compressors, Oil-Flooded Rotary Screw Air Compressors, Oil-Free Air Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, and others.

Grab a Free Sample for highlights on major revenue generating segments, regions, key countries, and other dominant players in the market.

Related Reports:
Indoor Farming Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hydroponics Technologies Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 676.70 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.62

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UAE

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Canarm Ltd., Data Aire Inc., FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Industries Harnois Inc. , Ingersoll Rand Inc, Munters Group AB, Resideo Technologies Inc., STULZ GmbH, Systemair AB, and Ziehl-Abegg SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value Chain Analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • New installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendors landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Canarm Ltd.

  • Data Aire Inc.

  • FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

  • Industries Harnois Inc.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc

  • Munters Group AB

  • Resideo Technologies Inc.

  • STULZ GmbH

  • Systemair AB

  • Ziehl-Abegg SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-676-70-mn-growth-opportunity-in-ventilation-and-air-conditioning-market-for-indoor-agriculture--driven-by-benefits-offered-by-ventilation-and-air-conditioning-equipment--technavio-301486631.html

SOURCE Technavio

