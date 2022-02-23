USD 676.70 Mn growth opportunity in Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture | Driven by benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture to observe an incremental growth of USD 676.70 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Rising population and urbanization have resulted in the reduction of arable land. This coupled with the rising demand for pesticide-free fruits and vegetables from the urban population is increasing investments in indoor agriculture, which is creating significant growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture: Growth Drivers

The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is driven by the benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture. Indoor farms increase the income of farmers by improving the yields and reducing water utilization for a given amount of harvest. This is encouraging the adoption of indoor agricultural practices by farmers, which is driving the demand for indoor agricultural equipment such as ventilation and air conditioning systems.

In addition, the increasing popularity of container farming will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by product (ventilation equipment and air conditioning equipment), type (new installation and retrofit), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By product, the ventilation equipment segment will generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing investment in vertical farming. Similarly, by type, the market is observing high adoption of newly installed ventilation and air conditioning systems. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of indoor farming near the source of consumption such as supermarkets and restaurants.

In terms of geography, North America will generate significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently occupies 33% of the global market share and will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increase in the number of start-ups engaged in indoor agriculture. In addition, governments in the region are offering multiple grants to encourage farmers to adopt hydroponic farming, which is supporting the growth of the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor farming in North America.

Companies Mentioned

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global players. The vendors operating in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. These are some of the players currently dominating the market landscape.

Canarm Ltd.: The company offers ventilation and air conditioning products such as livestock fans and ventilation.

Data Aire Inc.: The company offers products such as gPod by Data Aire which is a cooling system for professional indoor agricultural practices.

FlaktGroup Holding GmbH: The company offers solutions for indoor air quality, AP BIO Air Purifier, UV-C for Air Handling Units, FläktGroup Remote Services, and others.

Industries Harnois Inc.: The company offers products such as heaters, climate controllers, lightings, screens, and others for indoor farming.

Ingersoll Rand Inc: The company offers Ventilation and Air conditioning for Indoor Agriculture products such as Reciprocating Air Compressors, Oil-Flooded Rotary Screw Air Compressors, Oil-Free Air Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, and others.

Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 676.70 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canarm Ltd., Data Aire Inc., FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Industries Harnois Inc. , Ingersoll Rand Inc, Munters Group AB, Resideo Technologies Inc., STULZ GmbH, Systemair AB, and Ziehl-Abegg SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

