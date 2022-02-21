USD 68.97 mn growth in Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The volatile organic compound gas sensor market is expected to grow by USD 68.97 mn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.21%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market industry analysis
Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By end-user, the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, agriculture, automotive, and others. The oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in initiatives by governments and regulatory bodies to meet the growing energy demand.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period.
Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The volatile organic compound gas sensor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The burgeoning water and wastewater treatment industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as price volatility in the oil and gas industry may threaten the growth of the market.
To help businesses improve their market position, the volatile organic compound gas sensor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aeroqual Ltd., Amphenol Corp., ams AG, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Figaro Engineering Inc., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Science Ltd., KWJ Engineering Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Aeroqual Ltd. - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as AQS 1 Urban Air Quality Monitor.
Amphenol Corp. - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as BLD1, BLD2, and EC4 500 CO.
ams AG - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as CCS801.
Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist volatile organic compound gas sensor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the volatile organic compound gas sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the volatile organic compound gas sensor market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of volatile organic compound gas sensor market vendors
Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 68.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aeroqual Ltd., Amphenol Corp., ams AG, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Figaro Engineering Inc., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Science Ltd., KWJ Engineering Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market segment analysis
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Burgeoning water and wastewater treatment industry
8.1.2 Growing awareness about indoor and outdoor air quality
8.1.3 Imposition of regulations and policies by government associations
demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Price volatility in the oil and gas industry
8.2.2 Rapid adoption of pollution control policies
8.2.3 Detection of gases from simple or complex mixtures of volatile organic compound
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increase in LNG trade
8.3.2 Rising demand for sensors with high accuracy and low power consumption
8.3.3 Introduction of multi-sensors portable volatile organic compound gas sensors
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aeroqual Ltd.
10.4 Amphenol Corp.
10.5 ams AG
10.6 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
Exhibit 71: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
10.7 Figaro Engineering Inc.
10.8 GfG Ltd.
10.9 Honeywell International Inc.
10.10 Ion Science Ltd.
10.11 KWJ Engineering Inc.
10.12 Renesas Electronics Corp.
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
