USD 68.97 mn growth in Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The volatile organic compound gas sensor market is expected to grow by USD 68.97 mn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.21%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, agriculture, automotive, and others. The oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in initiatives by governments and regulatory bodies to meet the growing energy demand.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The volatile organic compound gas sensor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The burgeoning water and wastewater treatment industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as price volatility in the oil and gas industry may threaten the growth of the market.

To help businesses improve their market position, the volatile organic compound gas sensor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aeroqual Ltd., Amphenol Corp., ams AG, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Figaro Engineering Inc., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Science Ltd., KWJ Engineering Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Aeroqual Ltd. - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as AQS 1 Urban Air Quality Monitor.

Amphenol Corp. - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as BLD1, BLD2, and EC4 500 CO.

ams AG - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as CCS801.

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist volatile organic compound gas sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the volatile organic compound gas sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the volatile organic compound gas sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of volatile organic compound gas sensor market vendors

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 68.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeroqual Ltd., Amphenol Corp., ams AG, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Figaro Engineering Inc., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Science Ltd., KWJ Engineering Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 71: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

