USD 68.97 mn growth in Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The volatile organic compound gas sensor market is expected to grow by USD 68.97 mn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.21%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio offers essential market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, agriculture, automotive, and others. The oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in initiatives by governments and regulatory bodies to meet the growing energy demand.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about the contribution of each segment of the market, View a Free Sample Report

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The volatile organic compound gas sensor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The burgeoning water and wastewater treatment industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as price volatility in the oil and gas industry may threaten the growth of the market.

To help businesses improve their market position, the volatile organic compound gas sensor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aeroqual Ltd., Amphenol Corp., ams AG, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Figaro Engineering Inc., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Science Ltd., KWJ Engineering Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Aeroqual Ltd. - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as AQS 1 Urban Air Quality Monitor.

  • Amphenol Corp. - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as BLD1, BLD2, and EC4 500 CO.

  • ams AG - The company offers volatile organic compound gas sensor products such as CCS801.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist volatile organic compound gas sensor market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the volatile organic compound gas sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the volatile organic compound gas sensor market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of volatile organic compound gas sensor market vendors

Related Reports:

Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 68.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aeroqual Ltd., Amphenol Corp., ams AG, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Figaro Engineering Inc., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ion Science Ltd., KWJ Engineering Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 After-sales service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Burgeoning water and wastewater treatment industry

8.1.2 Growing awareness about indoor and outdoor air quality

8.1.3 Imposition of regulations and policies by government associations

demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Price volatility in the oil and gas industry

8.2.2 Rapid adoption of pollution control policies

8.2.3 Detection of gases from simple or complex mixtures of volatile organic compound

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in LNG trade

8.3.2 Rising demand for sensors with high accuracy and low power consumption

8.3.3 Introduction of multi-sensors portable volatile organic compound gas sensors

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aeroqual Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Aeroqual Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Aeroqual Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Aeroqual Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Amphenol Corp.

Exhibit 59: Amphenol Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Amphenol Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Amphenol Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 62: Amphenol Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Amphenol Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 ams AG

Exhibit 64: ams AG - Overview

Exhibit 65: ams AG - Business segments

Exhibit 66: ams AG- Key news

Exhibit 67: ams AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: ams AG - Segment focus

10.6 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 69: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 70: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 Figaro Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 73: Figaro Engineering Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Figaro Engineering Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Figaro Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 GfG Ltd.

Exhibit 76: GfG Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 77: GfG Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: GfG Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 79: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Honeywell International Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 82: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Ion Science Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Ion Science Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Ion Science Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 86: Ion Science Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 KWJ Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 87: KWJ Engineering Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 88: KWJ Engineering Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 89: KWJ Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 90: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Renesas Electronics Corp.-Key news

Exhibit 93: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

