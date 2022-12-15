USD 69.13 million growth in digitizer Market 2023-2027, 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global digitizer market size is estimated to grow by USD 69.13 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period. North America will account for 27% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digitizer Market 2023-2027

Global Digitizer Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global digitizer market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. The global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals.

Global Digitizer Market - Five Forces

The global digitizer market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Digitizer Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Digitizer Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronics) and type (digitizer without screen and digitizer with screen).

The automotive segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing usage of digitizers, fueled by a rise in the demand for the digitizer industry globally, is primarily responsible for expanding this market segment. Digitizer sensors are built into autos to use radio waves to locate and detect items. In cars, digitizer sensors are used for a variety of purposes, such as cross-traffic monitoring, parking assistance, lane change aid, rear-end radar for collision warning or avoidance, and blind-spot detection. The rising integration of electronic systems and content in automobiles is also increasing the use of sensors during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global digitizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digitizer market.

North America will account for 27% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by key factors such as the growth of end-user industries, government initiatives to implement digitizers, and rising R&D expenditure by end-user industries. Other important factors include the increased adoption of digitizers by end-user industries, users' switch from traditional designing platforms to modern designing and sketching products, and the expansion of end-user industries.

Global Digitizer Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The development of innovative products leading to product premiumization is the key factor driving the global digitizer market growth. Vendors are investing heavily in R&D due to the growing demand for novel products. Customers also look for digitizers that make tasks less difficult to complete and are ergonomically designed. As a result, vendors are expanding their product lines by adding innovative designs and technology. Furthermore, end users tend to spend more on digitizers in order to digitize their operational processes. As a result, there is now a huge demand for inventive digitizers, particularly in the entertainment and automobile industries. Vendors are therefore making significant investments in the creation of novel goods and technologies to enhance the functionality and visual appeal of digitizers that satisfy various client requirements.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of digitizers that comes with customizable shortcut keys and are compatible with multiple designs and artist software will fuel the global digitizer market growth. End users are requesting digitizers with greater functionalities as digitizers gain popularity and usage. These updated features aim at improving the usability and functionality of the products. The popularity of digitizers is increasing throughout industries due to their compatibility with various designs and artist tools. During the projection period, demand in the market will be driven by the rising need for these digitizers and improved offerings by vendors.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high production cost is a major challenge to the global digitizer market growth. Digitizers can be used by individuals for personal use, even though they are typically used by professionals. The excessive cost of these devices, particularly for middle-class and low-income groups, prevents their widespread adoption. Professional users can purchase digitizers from many industries and suppliers for a set price that includes taxes and business margins. Since digitizers are so delicate, careless handling might result in permanent damage, which raises the cost. During the forecast period, these factors will limit the market's expansion.

What are the key data covered in this Digitizer Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Digitizer Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Digitizer Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Digitizer Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Digitizer Market vendors

Digitizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 69.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adesso Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Beijing Veikk E-commerce Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp., GTCO Cal-Comp, Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Parblo Tech Co. Ltd., Pyle USA Sound Around Inc., Shenzhen BOSTO Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd., TurcomUSA, UC Logic Technology Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and Wacom Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digitizer market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Digitizer without screen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Digitizer with screen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adesso Inc.

12.4 ADLINK Technology Inc.

12.5 Eastman Kodak Co.

12.6 GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp.

12.7 Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd.

12.8 Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.

12.9 Immersion Corp.

12.10 Parblo Tech Co. Ltd.

12.11 Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd.

12.12 Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd.

12.13 Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd.

12.14 TurcomUSA

12.15 UC Logic Technology Corp.

12.16 ViewSonic Corp.

12.17 Wacom Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

