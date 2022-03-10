U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

USD 691.47 Mn growth opportunity in Residential Gas Generator Market | Research report predicts 6.80% YOY growth in 2022 | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential gas generator market size is expected to increase by USD 691.47 million between 2021 and 2026. The report expects the market to have a year-over-year growth of 6.80% in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Gas Generator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Gas Generator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample to know more about the report coverage.

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing popularity of gas generators. In addition, power blackouts due to natural calamities and the high demand for residential gas generators from emerging economies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternatives such as power packs will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Residential Gas Generator Market: Segment Highlights

  • By type, the residential gas generator market is segmented by stationary and portable.

  • The stationary gas generator segment holds the largest share of the market.

  • Stationary gas generators exhibit excellent operational reliability when addressing high-power requirements that can reach several kilowatts for extended periods. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

  • Also, stationary generators can produce a higher power output than portable models, which is increasing their adoption.

  • The market growth in the stationary gas generator segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 31% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

  • The region will continue to dominate in terms of revenue generation throughout the forecast period.

  • The rise in production activities in various industries, such as manufacturing and automobile will fuel the growth of the market in North America.

  • In addition, the increasing severity and frequency of natural disasters, especially in the US will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

  • The US and Canada are the key markets for residential gas generators in North America.

  • Also, countries such as China, Germany, and the UK will emerge as prominent markets for residential gas generators during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The residential gas generators market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many international and local vendors as well as smaller generator manufacturers. Large vendors are focusing on differentiating their product offerings in terms of enhanced quality and technological developments, such as the incorporation of bi-fuel technology and smart digital controls in gas generators. This is posing stiff competition to local players who find it challenging to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionality, and services.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aggreko Plc, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Cummins Inc., DuroMax Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., PR INDUSTRIAL Srl, Pulsar Products Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, WEN Products., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Atlas Copco AB

Notes:

  • The residential gas generator market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

  • The residential gas generator market is segmented by Type (Stationary and Portable) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Learn about other dominant players, major segments, regions, and countries in the market. Download a Free Sample Now!

Related Reports:

High Capacity Gas Generator Market by Output Power Capacity and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Low and Medium Capacity Gas Generator Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Residential Gas Generator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 691.47 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aggreko Plc, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Cummins Inc., DuroMax Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., PR INDUSTRIAL Srl, Pulsar Products Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, WEN Products., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Atlas Copco AB

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Briggs and Stratton LLC

  • 10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.5 Champion Power Equipment Inc.

  • 10.6 Cummins Inc.

  • 10.7 DuroMax Power Equipment

  • 10.8 Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • 10.9 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Kohler Co.

  • 10.11 Pulsar Products Inc.

  • 10.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-691-47-mn-growth-opportunity-in-residential-gas-generator-market--research-report-predicts-6-80-yoy-growth-in-2022--technavio-301499073.html

SOURCE Technavio

