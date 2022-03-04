USD 697.88 million growth in Fluoropolymer Films Market|46% of the growth to originate from APAC|17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fluoropolymer films market potential growth difference will reach USD 697.88 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. The fluoropolymer films market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fluoropolymer Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in the construction sector. increased infrastructure spending in China, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is expected to drive the global fluoropolymer films market. For instance, in January 2020, the Planning and Programming Department, Abu Dhabi, revealed the construction of four projects that are aimed at developing infrastructure within the island of Abu Dhabi. However, the unstable fluorspar prices that affect PTFE film manufacturing are likely to limit the market's growth during the forecast period. Mining activities have declined in the country in the wake of stringent environmental regulations, such as high taxes on mining activities and anti-pollution legislation on emissions and waste disposal in the mining industry. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

The fluoropolymer films market analysis is segmented by product (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The PTFE product segment held the largest fluropolymer films market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide range of applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and telecom sector. Given its low-friction characteristics, PTFE is commonly known as Teflon coating and is used widely both in industrial and commercial applications. PTFE exhibits properties such as outstanding chemical resistance, a low coefficient to friction, good dielectric characteristics, outstanding corrosion protection, and high thermal stability and flame resistance.

In terms of Geography, APAC emerged as the highest regional segment of fluoropolymer films market in 2021. Countries such as China and India are leading consumers of textiles in APAC. In the textile industry, fluoropolymer films are used in the form of PTFE for manufacturing fiber, filament, yarn, and fabric. The increasing consumption of textiles in India and China will drive demand for fluoropolymer films in APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the market is also influenced by the increasing number of construction projects in the region.

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

American Durafilm Co. Inc.

Arkema SA

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DUNMORE Corp.

Electron Microscopy Sciences

Fluoro Plastics Inc.

Fluortek AB

Guarniflon S.p.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG

Polyflon Technology Ltd.

Rogers Corp.

Solvay SA

Textiles Coated International

The Chemours Co.

3M Co.

Dow Inc.

Fluoropolymer Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 697.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., American Durafilm Co. Inc., Arkema SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DUNMORE Corp., Electron Microscopy Sciences, Fluoro Plastics Inc., Fluortek AB, Guarniflon S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG, Polyflon Technology Ltd., Rogers Corp., Solvay SA, Textiles Coated International, The Chemours Co., 3M Co., and Dow Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

