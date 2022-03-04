U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

USD 697.88 million growth in Fluoropolymer Films Market|46% of the growth to originate from APAC|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fluoropolymer films market potential growth difference will reach USD 697.88 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. The fluoropolymer films market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fluoropolymer Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fluoropolymer Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights of CAGR and YOY growth rate, Read our FREE Sample Report

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in the construction sector. increased infrastructure spending in China, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is expected to drive the global fluoropolymer films market. For instance, in January 2020, the Planning and Programming Department, Abu Dhabi, revealed the construction of four projects that are aimed at developing infrastructure within the island of Abu Dhabi. However, the unstable fluorspar prices that affect PTFE film manufacturing are likely to limit the market's growth during the forecast period. Mining activities have declined in the country in the wake of stringent environmental regulations, such as high taxes on mining activities and anti-pollution legislation on emissions and waste disposal in the mining industry. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

View Market Report Outlook for more insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges Influencing the market growth

The fluoropolymer films market analysis is segmented by product (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The PTFE product segment held the largest fluropolymer films market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide range of applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and telecom sector. Given its low-friction characteristics, PTFE is commonly known as Teflon coating and is used widely both in industrial and commercial applications. PTFE exhibits properties such as outstanding chemical resistance, a low coefficient to friction, good dielectric characteristics, outstanding corrosion protection, and high thermal stability and flame resistance.

In terms of Geography, APAC emerged as the highest regional segment of fluoropolymer films market in 2021. Countries such as China and India are leading consumers of textiles in APAC. In the textile industry, fluoropolymer films are used in the form of PTFE for manufacturing fiber, filament, yarn, and fabric. The increasing consumption of textiles in India and China will drive demand for fluoropolymer films in APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the market is also influenced by the increasing number of construction projects in the region.

Download Sample Report to unlock additional information on each contributing segment.

The fluoropolymer films market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Fluoropolymer Films Market Sizing
Fluoropolymer Films Market Forecast
Fluoropolymer Films Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AGC Inc.

  • American Durafilm Co. Inc.

  • Arkema SA

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • DUNMORE Corp.

  • Electron Microscopy Sciences

  • Fluoro Plastics Inc.

  • Fluortek AB

  • Guarniflon S.p.A.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Nitto Denko Corp.

  • Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG

  • Polyflon Technology Ltd.

  • Rogers Corp.

  • Solvay SA

  • Textiles Coated International

  • The Chemours Co.

  • 3M Co.

  • Dow Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Polycarbonate Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Breathable Films Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fluoropolymer Films Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 697.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.18

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGC Inc., American Durafilm Co. Inc., Arkema SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DUNMORE Corp., Electron Microscopy Sciences, Fluoro Plastics Inc., Fluortek AB, Guarniflon S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG, Polyflon Technology Ltd., Rogers Corp., Solvay SA, Textiles Coated International, The Chemours Co., 3M Co., and Dow Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 PTFE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PVDF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 FEP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 PFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 AGC Inc.

  • 10.5 American Durafilm Co. Inc.

  • 10.6 Arkema SA

  • 10.7 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 10.8 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.9 Dow Inc.

  • 10.10 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.11 Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.12 The Chemours Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-697-88-million-growth-in-fluoropolymer-films-market46-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac17-000-technavio-reports-301495580.html

SOURCE Technavio

