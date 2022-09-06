USD 7.04 billion Growth in Smart Farming Market Size with 39% Contribution from North America - Technavio

AGCO Corp., Bayer AG, and Deere and Co. Emerge as major participants

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Smart Farming Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.65%. The analysts at Technavio categorized the global smart farming market as a part of the global agricultural products market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Smart Farming Market Segmentation Highlights

Application

Product

Geography

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 5 Smart Farming Market Players

Ag Leader Technology

The company offers smart farming solutions for growers seeking a cost-effective GPS receiver and designed for general mapping and AutoSwath functions.

AGCO Corp.

The company offers smart farming solutions which help customers improve uptime, machine optimization, fleet optimization, and decision support.

Bayer AG

The company offers smart farming solutions which include digital applications like Climate FieldView which enable farmers to collect and analyze data from their fields to help make better, more informed decisions that can also improve harvests.

Deere and Co.

The company offers smart farming solutions which help in collecting valuable information quickly and easily, so one can analyze it to make better decisions, or share it with advisors.

Farmers Edge Inc.

The company offers smart farming solutions by combining on-farm hardware, easy-to-use software, digital agronomy, AI-driven analytics, and support to growers that help farm data, manage risks and maximize returns.

Smart Farming Market Dynamics

Rising availability of low-cost cloud services to Drive Growth

In smart farming, sensors and other monitoring tools are of great importance as they collect information about the soil, crop health, and environmental conditions that might affect the crops. The vast amount of information generated by these monitoring devices is collected in the cloud so that farmers can get easy access to the information they need. Moreover, the adoption rate of cloud technology is increasing at a high rate.

Big data in smart farming likely to Emerge as the Key Trend

Improvement in wireless communication in the agricultural field is leading to growth in production level. The improvements in functional safety and repair and maintenance of equipment in the field are giving rise to a crop production level. In addition, with the use of GPS trackers and sensors, granular data points on soil conditions and detailed information on wind and pesticide requirements can be conveyed to farmers.

Smart Farming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgJunction Inc., Auroras Srl, Bacancy Technology, Bayer AG, Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cultyvate, Deere and Co., Digital Matter, DTN, Farmers Edge Inc., Gamaya, PrecisionHawk Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telit Communications Plc, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and TSI Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Soil and crop management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fleet management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Storage and irrigation management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Automation and control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Smart agriculture equipment and machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ag Leader Technology

11.4 AGCO Corp.

11.5 Bayer AG

11.6 Deere and Co.

11.7 Farmers Edge Inc.

11.8 Raven Industries Inc.

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.10 Telit Communications Plc

11.11 Trimble Inc.

11.12 TSI Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

