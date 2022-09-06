U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.65
    +1.78 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.20
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    +0.32 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5490
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,772.76
    -115.17 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.45
    -0.23 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,624.96
    +5.35 (+0.02%)
     

USD 7.04 billion Growth in Smart Farming Market Size with 39% Contribution from North America - Technavio

·16 min read

AGCO Corp., Bayer AG, and Deere and Co. Emerge as major participants 

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Smart Farming Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.65%. The analysts at Technavio categorized the global smart farming market as a part of the global agricultural products market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Smart Farming Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Smart Farming Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Smart Farming Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Application

  • Product

  • Geography

Request a FREE Sample Report for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Contribution

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 5 Smart Farming Market Players

Ag Leader Technology

The company offers smart farming solutions for growers seeking a cost-effective GPS receiver and designed for general mapping and AutoSwath functions.

AGCO Corp.

The company offers smart farming solutions which help customers improve uptime, machine optimization, fleet optimization, and decision support.

Bayer AG

The company offers smart farming solutions which include digital applications like Climate FieldView which enable farmers to collect and analyze data from their fields to help make better, more informed decisions that can also improve harvests.

Deere and Co.

The company offers smart farming solutions which help in collecting valuable information quickly and easily, so one can analyze it to make better decisions, or share it with advisors.

Farmers Edge Inc.

The company offers smart farming solutions by combining on-farm hardware, easy-to-use software, digital agronomy, AI-driven analytics, and support to growers that help farm data, manage risks and maximize returns.

Download a Sample Report PDF for Vendor-specific Insights and Regional Contribution

Smart Farming Market Dynamics

Rising availability of low-cost cloud services to Drive Growth

In smart farming, sensors and other monitoring tools are of great importance as they collect information about the soil, crop health, and environmental conditions that might affect the crops. The vast amount of information generated by these monitoring devices is collected in the cloud so that farmers can get easy access to the information they need. Moreover, the adoption rate of cloud technology is increasing at a high rate.

Big data in smart farming likely to Emerge as the Key Trend

Improvement in wireless communication in the agricultural field is leading to growth in production level. The improvements in functional safety and repair and maintenance of equipment in the field are giving rise to a crop production level. In addition, with the use of GPS trackers and sensors, granular data points on soil conditions and detailed information on wind and pesticide requirements can be conveyed to farmers.

Key Market Dynamics and their impact Analysis are now Available at Technavio. Download Sample PDF

Reports that might interest you:

Floriculture Market in Malaysia by Type and Sales Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Genetically Modified Seeds Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Farming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 7.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgJunction Inc., Auroras Srl, Bacancy Technology, Bayer AG, Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cultyvate, Deere and Co., Digital Matter, DTN, Farmers Edge Inc., Gamaya, PrecisionHawk Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telit Communications Plc, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and TSI Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Soil and crop management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fleet management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Storage and irrigation management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Automation and control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Smart agriculture equipment and machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Ag Leader Technology

  • 11.4 AGCO Corp.

  • 11.5 Bayer AG

  • 11.6 Deere and Co.

  • 11.7 Farmers Edge Inc.

  • 11.8 Raven Industries Inc.

  • 11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.10 Telit Communications Plc

  • 11.11 Trimble Inc.

  • 11.12 TSI Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-7-04-billion-growth-in-smart-farming-market-size-with-39-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-301617174.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency

  • Oil dips on symbolic OPEC+ output cut

    Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session's 3% gain, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.44 a barrel at 0054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $89.13 a barrel, and were up $2.26, or 2.6%, from Friday's close.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Ernst & Young Leaders Expected to Approve Plan to Split Accounting Company

    The expected move would pave the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years.

  • Germany Keeps Its Nuclear Plants Alive as EU Seeks Crisis Fixes

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany moved to keep two nuclear plants available this winter in a policy reversal, as European leaders scrambled for emergency fixes to the deepening energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyMoscow’s

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • OPEC+’s Warning Shot

    The oil producing cartel has agreed to cut output targets just days after U.S.-led agreement to establish a buyer’s alliance seeking price-setting power over Russian crude.

  • How to Handle Required Withdrawals From Retirement Accounts

    Is there a recommended strategy for taking required withdrawals from retirement savings in this horrible market? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service makes me sell stocks at the worst time. As it happens, the timing of these questions works well: Many retirees wait until late in the year to withdraw the necessary funds from IRAs and the like.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Oil Jumps Near $90 After OPEC+ Surprises With Token Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to cut output in October.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced as much as 4.1% to beyond $90 a barrel, befor

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector