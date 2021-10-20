U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

USD 7.08 Billion Growth expected in "Next Generation Sequencing Market" by 2025 | Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Next Generation Sequencing Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will emerge as Next Generation Sequencing suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Generation Sequencing will grow at a CAGR of 14.18% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Next Generation Sequencing requirements.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Next Generation Sequencing Market

Major Price Trends in the Next Generation Sequencing's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Next Generation Sequencing with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Next Generation Sequencing Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Next Generation Sequencing Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Next Generation Sequencing spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Next Generation Sequencing Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-7-08-billion-growth-expected-in-next-generation-sequencing-market-by-2025--sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301402683.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

