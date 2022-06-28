USD 7.10 Billion Growth in Digital Signature Market | Emergence of Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., and GMO Internet Inc. among key vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the digital signature market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.10 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The market is anticipated to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the digital signature market is the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions. In addition, the growing number of apps for digital signatures is another factor supporting the digital signature market share growth. However, the security concerns associated with digital signatures will be a major challenge for the digital signature market during the forecast period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Sample! .

Key Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights:

Market Segmentation by End-user

BFSI: The BFSI end-user segment will garner the largest digital signature market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. All the major banks such as Bank of America Corp. (Bank of America), Deutsche Bank AG (Deutsche Bank), and Axis Bank Ltd. (Axis Bank) across the regions offer the facility of digital signatures. Similarly, several big companies, from insurance carriers to insurance agencies, offer the facility of digital signatures. The implementation of digital signatures eliminates a significant part of the paperwork process and helps digitize the whole process. Banks and insurance companies implement digital signatures to streamline their operational workflow, increase efficiency and transparency, enhance security, and minimize operational costs.

Government

Healthcare

Legal

Others

Story continues

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital signatures in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada will facilitate the digital signature market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Download Sample Report for Segment-based Insights and Contribution

Vendor Landscape

The digital signature market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The digital signature market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Digital Signature Market Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

·

Some more companies classified as dominant players in the report are:

·

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy Report Now!

Related Reports:

Internet Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Signature Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 29.86% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 24.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 DocuSign Inc.

10.5 Dropbox Inc.

10.6 Entrust Datacard Corp.

10.7 GMO Internet Inc.

10.8 OneSpan Inc.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 SIGNiX Inc.

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 Thoma Bravo LP

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-7-10-billion-growth-in-digital-signature-market--emergence-of-adobe-inc-docusign-inc-dropbox-inc-entrust-datacard-corp-and--gmo-internet-inc-among-key-vendors-technavio-301575634.html

SOURCE Technavio