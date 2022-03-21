U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

USD 7.37 bn Growth in Variable Frequency Drives Market Size | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The variable frequency drives market size is expected to grow by USD 7.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Variable Frequency Drives Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find more insights related to the market to obtain growth opportunities. Request Latest Free Sample Report

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Scope

The variable frequency drives market report covers the following areas:

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

ABB Ltd., AMTECH SYSTEMS INC., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spoc Automation Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Danfoss AS are among some of the major market participants.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The presence of regulations that mandate the use of variable frequency drives in industries is driving the growth of the variable frequency drives market. The change in motor regulation requires industrial operators to shift toward more energy-efficient motors. The shift toward the use of more energy-efficient motors has increased the overall CAPEX for the industrial end-users. The regulation on energy efficiency for motors mandates the use of variable frequency drives with industrial motors. Therefore, with the changing government regulation on motor efficiency, the demand for variable frequency drives is fueling market growth even during the forecast period.

The lack of stability in crude oil prices and stagnant growth of mining industry will challenge the variable frequency drives market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the global variable frequency drives market. The price of crude oil influences the price of its by-products such as gasoline and lubricants. Most of the companies are taking slow steps in investing in big projects and waiting for oil prices to stabilize fully.

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist variable frequency drives market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the variable frequency drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the variable frequency drives market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of variable frequency drives market, vendors

Related Reports

Inverter Duty Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Structured Cabling Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Variable Frequency Drives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.98

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AMTECH SYSTEMS INC., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spoc Automation Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Danfoss AS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Low voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Medium voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 11.4 Danfoss AS

  • 11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 11.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 11.10 Schneider Electric SE

  • 11.11 Siemens AG

  • 11.12 WEG SA

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-7-37-bn-growth-in-variable-frequency-drives-market-size--technavio-301505439.html

SOURCE Technavio

