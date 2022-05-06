USD 7.47 billion growth in Tote Bags Market | 33% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled " Tote Bags Market by Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " is now added to Technavio's catalog. The tote bags market potential growth difference will be USD 7.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the market report outlook. The market is also anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tote Bags Market by Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The personalization and customization of luxury tote bags is one of the key drivers supporting the tote bags market growth. The extent of customization and personalization can vary from the strap and buckles to embroidery or the inclusion of a name tag. Customization allows buyers to personalize their tote bags, which makes them more expensive than standard products. A rise in the customization and personalization of tote bags globally complements market growth due to the high price of these bags and through new purchases. This is expected to propel the value sales of the global tote bags market during the forecast period.

Fluctuating operational costs including labor, logistics, and raw material costs is one of the challenges limiting the tote bags market growth. The process of manufacturing tote bags includes the procurement and use of several raw materials, depending on the type of the bag. Transportation costs, which include taxes, duties, and fuel prices, are incurred by manufacturers at different steps. The major portion of the transportation cost incurred by a vendor consists of the cost of fuel, which fluctuates frequently. An increase in transportation costs increases the cost of end products. However, since the market is highly competitive, it restricts vendors from increasing the prices of the end-products, thereby reducing profit margins.

Competitive Analysis

The tote bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions to compete in the market. The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

The tote bags market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. Some of the key offerings from key market players are also covered in this report. For instance, Burberryplc.com offers tote bags such as Mini and Small Two-tone Canvas and Leather Freya Tote, Small and Medium Knitted Check Freya Tote, Medium Striped wool and Leather Freya Tote, and Medium Grainy Leather Frances Bag. Chanel.com offers tote bags such as Chanel Black Caviar Leather Vertical Kelly Bag, Black Caviar Leather Vertical Kelly Bag Black, and Chanel Medallion Tote.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline distribution channel segment held the largest tote bags market share in 2021. The growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales in this segment. These outlets offer consumers a wide range of tote bags to choose from and provide them with the convenience of finding everything under a single roof. The considerable growth in retail channels by vendors operating in the market across the globe will drive consumer familiarization with different types of tote bags and increase the sales of tote bags globally during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan and Germany are the key markets for the tote bags market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing urbanization will facilitate the tote bags market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Tote Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.29 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

