U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.00
    -11.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,839.00
    -71.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,820.25
    -37.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.40
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.73
    +0.47 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.12 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2359
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5960
    +0.4160 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,490.97
    -3,231.39 (-8.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.30
    -70.82 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,850.53
    +32.00 (+0.12%)
     

USD 7.47 billion growth in Tote Bags Market | 33% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled "Tote Bags Market by Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" is now added to Technavio's catalog. The tote bags market potential growth difference will be USD 7.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the market report outlook. The market is also anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tote Bags Market by Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tote Bags Market by Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY Growth analysis, Read our Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

  • The personalization and customization of luxury tote bags is one of the key drivers supporting the tote bags market growth. The extent of customization and personalization can vary from the strap and buckles to embroidery or the inclusion of a name tag. Customization allows buyers to personalize their tote bags, which makes them more expensive than standard products. A rise in the customization and personalization of tote bags globally complements market growth due to the high price of these bags and through new purchases. This is expected to propel the value sales of the global tote bags market during the forecast period.

  • Fluctuating operational costs including labor, logistics, and raw material costs is one of the challenges limiting the tote bags market growth. The process of manufacturing tote bags includes the procurement and use of several raw materials, depending on the type of the bag. Transportation costs, which include taxes, duties, and fuel prices, are incurred by manufacturers at different steps. The major portion of the transportation cost incurred by a vendor consists of the cost of fuel, which fluctuates frequently. An increase in transportation costs increases the cost of end products. However, since the market is highly competitive, it restricts vendors from increasing the prices of the end-products, thereby reducing profit margins.

Download Sample Report Copy here to know more about the key factor influencing the market

Competitive Analysis

The tote bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions to compete in the market. The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

The tote bags market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd. Some of the key offerings from key market players are also covered in this report. For instance, Burberryplc.com offers tote bags such as Mini and Small Two-tone Canvas and Leather Freya Tote, Small and Medium Knitted Check Freya Tote, Medium Striped wool and Leather Freya Tote, and Medium Grainy Leather Frances Bag. Chanel.com offers tote bags such as Chanel Black Caviar Leather Vertical Kelly Bag, Black Caviar Leather Vertical Kelly Bag Black, and Chanel Medallion Tote.

Get Sample Report Copy for Key Vendor Offerings and Insights

Market Segmentation Highlights

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline distribution channel segment held the largest tote bags market share in 2021. The growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales in this segment. These outlets offer consumers a wide range of tote bags to choose from and provide them with the convenience of finding everything under a single roof. The considerable growth in retail channels by vendors operating in the market across the globe will drive consumer familiarization with different types of tote bags and increase the sales of tote bags globally during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan and Germany are the key markets for the tote bags market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing urbanization will facilitate the tote bags market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Sample Report copy for more insights on the key market segments and their contribution

Related Reports

Handbags Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Travel and Business Bags Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luggage Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tote Bags Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 7.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.29

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, France, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., and VIP Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Burberry Group Plc

  • 10.4 Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.5 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 10.6 Kering SA

  • 10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.8 PRADA Group

  • 10.9 PVH Corp.

  • 10.10 Samsonite International SA

  • 10.11 Tapestry Inc.

  • 10.12 VF Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-7-47-billion-growth-in-tote-bags-market--33-of-the-market-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301539676.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Block has become ‘one of the companies that is a must-own’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth examines Block's Q1 earnings miss, its Cash App revenues and guidance, consumer spending habits, and its merchant-based services.

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Boeing details plans to move global headquarters to Virginia

    The new location, where Boeing currently houses its Defense, Space and Security division, puts it closer to customers and key stakeholders, CEO Dave Calhoun says.

  • EV Startup Lucid to Raise Vehicle Prices, Even as Losses Narrow

    Electric-car maker said it faces supply-chain disruptions, including factory shutdowns in China.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES INTENT TO REINSTITUTE BASE DIVIDEND ON JULY 15, 2022; LARGE NEW LIGHT OIL POOL EXTENSION AND LAND ACQUISITION AT STEELMAN IN SE SASKATCHEWAN; UPDATE ON TERM DEBT AND CREDIT FACILITY; INTENT TO REDEEM 5.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; AND 2022 OUTLOOK

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce: 1) the intent to reinstitute the Company's base dividend on July 15, 2022; 2) the successful acquisition of strategic, core area lands in SE Saskatchewan at a recent Crown sale; 3) the receipt of an additional $30 million of term debt financing under the same terms and conditions as its existing 5-year term debt facility (the "Term Debt Facility"); 4) the intent to redeem the Company's $44.5 million of 5.75% converti

  • Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

    Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $107.93 a barrel. The Bank of England warned Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009, hiking by quarter of a percentage point to 1%.

  • Ex-Fabick CEO, removed in March, fights for control of the Caterpillar dealer

    The chairman and CEO of Fenton-based Fabick Cat was removed in March with the assistance of industry giant Caterpillar, newly reviewed documents show, as he now fights for control of the local $1 billion construction equipment dealer.

  • MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing

    MercadoLibre Inc said it was so far managing to recoup higher costs by boosting its prices as the South American e-commerce giant reversed a year-ago loss, helped by growth in its financial services unit. Chief Financial Officer Pedro Arnt said in a call with analysts that MercadoLibre was trying to "pass on" costs due to increases in transport, labor and oil prices. The company's net revenue rose 67.4% in local currency to$2.2 billion as strong growth in its fintech unit Mercado Pago helped offset a post-pandemic slowdown in new clients at Mercadolibre's core e-commerce business.

  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms slows hiring as it looks to cut costs

    The move comes a week after the Menlo Park tech giant posted its slowest revenue growth in a decade.

  • Conoco posts a five-fold profit leap, raises shareholder returns

    U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit that jumped five-fold and exceeded Wall Street estimates on higher energy prices and volumes. Conoco pledged to bump up shareholder returns by 25% to $10 billion this year but gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for full-year production while raising project spending. Still, its year-over-year profit gain outshone that of rivals Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc and TotalEnergies thanks to the absence of Russia writedowns and a primary focus on crude and gas production instead of fuels or renewable energy sources.

  • Five Things for Thursday: A billion-dollar bro and civil rights champion

    Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) co-founder Travis Boersma's $3.3 billion got him ranked for the first time, joining Phil Knight of Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Tim Boyle of Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM). "When a product says ‘free,’ it has to be free, free, free," says Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

  • Sherwin-Williams buys land for its $324M expansion project in Statesville

    Paint and coating manufacturer The Sherwin-Williams Co. has purchased a nearly 45-acre site in Statesville that borders its existing operation there.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine L

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • JPMorgan Rebuilds in Natural Gas With Profits Too Good to Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a decade after selling much of its physical raw-materials business, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is rebuilding in the U.S. natural gas sector, and in a big way.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From R

  • Berkshire shareholders reject proposal to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    In a filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed that a shareholder measure that would have removed him as chairman was overwhelmingly rejected.

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy in May (and It's Not Even Close)

    Share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have gotten absolutely demolished as of late. After reaching an all-time high of $1,762.92 per share on Nov. 19, 2021, Shopify stock is now down a staggering 70% in less than six months. In retrospect, Shopify stock probably got ahead of itself.