USD 7.58 bn growth in Ship Loader and Unloader Market -- APAC to have the largest share

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ship Loader and Unloader Market by Product Type, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 7.58 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size.

Latest market research report titled Ship Loader and Unloader Market by Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global ship loader and unloader market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors compete based on price, quality, and value-added service. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some significant risk factors for vendors operating in the market. Therefore, vendors distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to stay ahead of the competition. Therefore, the competition in the market in focus is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Increasing trade activities globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

The report identifies Astec Industries Inc., AUMUND Fordertechnik GmbH, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Bruks Siwertell Group, Buhler AG, EMS Tech Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fluor Corp., HENNLICH Group GmbH, Liebherr International AG, Mitsui Miike Machinery Co. Ltd., NEUERO Industrietechnik fur Forderanlagen GmbH, Sandvik AB, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., SMB International GmbH, TAIM WESER SA, Techint Group, Telestack Ltd., and VANDEWIELE NV as among some of the major market participants.

The ship loader and unloader market is segmented as below:

Type

The stationary segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Initial acquisition and maintenance costs for stationary ship loaders are low as compared to mobile ship loaders. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 41% of the global market share. Increasing developments in the maritime transportation sector is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ship loader and unloader market report covers the following areas:

Ship Loader and Unloader Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ship loader and unloader market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ship loader and unloader market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ship loader and unloader market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ship loader and unloader market vendors

Ship Loader and Unloader Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astec Industries Inc., AUMUND Fordertechnik GmbH, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Bruks Siwertell Group, Buhler AG, EMS Tech Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fluor Corp., HENNLICH Group GmbH, Liebherr International AG, Mitsui Miike Machinery Co. Ltd., NEUERO Industrietechnik fur Forderanlagen GmbH, Sandvik AB, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., SMB International GmbH, TAIM WESER SA, Techint Group, Telestack Ltd., and VANDEWIELE NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

