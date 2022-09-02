U.S. markets closed

USD 7.59 billion Growth in Metal Cans Market Size with 41% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Metal Cans Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.64%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global metal cans market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the metal cans market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Metal Cans Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Metal Cans Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Read a FREE Sample Report for Insights on the Scope and Value Chain Analysis

The report identifies the increasing consumption of functional beverages as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Vendors are focusing on increasing product launches. For instance, in May 2021, PepsiCo Inc. launched a functional sparkling water drink Soulboost, which is made with real juice and functional ingredients. The increased consumption of functional beverages is being driven by an increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts and a growing consumer preference for a healthy lifestyle. In addition, manufacturers in the metal cans industry are currently focusing on adopting creative ways of printing labels and graphics on metal cans to attract customer attention and increase product sales. Metal can manufacturers use thermochromic ink, photochromic ink, noon inks, and matte finish to create distinctive and special finishes for their products. This will further propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

However, The rising demand for substitute packaging materials is one of the factors impeding the metal cans market growth.
The sheer benefits of flexibility, durability, and lightweight are influencing consumers to switch from rigid to flexible plastic packaging. Flexible plastic packaging can be used to provide moisture and aroma protection as well as barriers that are comparable to glass. Flexible plastic packaging materials are 80% less in weight and cost less to manufacture than stiff plastic packaging materials, in turn, is expected to limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Request your Sample PDF Copy with Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis

This report extensively covers metal cans market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, chemical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The metal cans market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Longer shelf life and the preservation of nutritional aspects of food products linked to canned packaging support the proliferation of canned food and beverages in organized retail outlets. Furthermore, vendors' greater dependence on organized retailers for product sales and market penetration continues to support the demand for metal cans in organized retail outlets.

Regional Analysis: 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the metal cans market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The rising demand for various healthy beverages, carbonated soft drinks, health drinks, and sucralose juices will facilitate the metal cans market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF Report and Access Segment-wise Revenue Contribution and Regional Opportunities

The metal cans market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Metal Cans Market Sizing
Metal Cans Market Forecast
Metal Cans Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The metal cans market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution to compete in the market. This statistical study of the metal cans market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The metal cans market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Companies Mentioned

  • Allied Cans Ltd.

  • Allstate Can Corp.

  • Altana AG

  • Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

  • Berlin Packaging LLC

  • CCL Container

  • CPMC Holdings Ltd.

  • Crown Holdings Inc.

  • DS Containers

  • Envases Group

  • Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.

  • Independent Can Co.

  • Kaira Can Co Ltd

  • LAGEEN Food Packaging Ltd.

  • SHOWA DENKO K.K.

  • Silgan Containers LLC

  • Sonoco Products Co.

  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

  • Trinity Holdings Ltd.

  • Visy

Want to know more about the product offerings and strategic initiatives, Fetch a Sample PDF!

Related Reports:

Beverage Can Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Beverage Can Ends Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe by Material and Location - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metal Cans Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 7.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.3

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allied Cans Ltd., Allstate Can Corp., Altana AG, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Berlin Packaging LLC, CCL Container, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Containers, Envases Group, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Independent Can Co., Kaira Can Co Ltd, LAGEEN Food Packaging Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Silgan Containers LLC, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Trinity Holdings Ltd., and Visy

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allied Cans Ltd.

  • 10.4 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

  • 10.5 Berlin Packaging LLC

  • 10.6 CCL Container

  • 10.7 CPMC Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 10.9 Kaira Can Co Ltd

  • 10.10 Silgan Containers LLC

  • 10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

  • 10.12 Trinity Holdings Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-7-59-billion-growth-in-metal-cans-market-size-with-41-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301615449.html

SOURCE Technavio

