USD 7.59 billion Growth in Metal Cans Market Size with 41% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Metal Cans Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.64%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global metal cans market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the metal cans market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The report identifies the increasing consumption of functional beverages as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Vendors are focusing on increasing product launches. For instance, in May 2021, PepsiCo Inc. launched a functional sparkling water drink Soulboost, which is made with real juice and functional ingredients. The increased consumption of functional beverages is being driven by an increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts and a growing consumer preference for a healthy lifestyle. In addition, manufacturers in the metal cans industry are currently focusing on adopting creative ways of printing labels and graphics on metal cans to attract customer attention and increase product sales. Metal can manufacturers use thermochromic ink, photochromic ink, noon inks, and matte finish to create distinctive and special finishes for their products. This will further propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

However, The rising demand for substitute packaging materials is one of the factors impeding the metal cans market growth.

The sheer benefits of flexibility, durability, and lightweight are influencing consumers to switch from rigid to flexible plastic packaging. Flexible plastic packaging can be used to provide moisture and aroma protection as well as barriers that are comparable to glass. Flexible plastic packaging materials are 80% less in weight and cost less to manufacture than stiff plastic packaging materials, in turn, is expected to limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

This report extensively covers metal cans market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, chemical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The metal cans market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Longer shelf life and the preservation of nutritional aspects of food products linked to canned packaging support the proliferation of canned food and beverages in organized retail outlets. Furthermore, vendors' greater dependence on organized retailers for product sales and market penetration continues to support the demand for metal cans in organized retail outlets.

Regional Analysis: 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the metal cans market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The rising demand for various healthy beverages, carbonated soft drinks, health drinks, and sucralose juices will facilitate the metal cans market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The metal cans market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Metal Cans Market Sizing

Metal Cans Market Forecast

Metal Cans Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The metal cans market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution to compete in the market. This statistical study of the metal cans market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The metal cans market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Metal Cans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Cans Ltd., Allstate Can Corp., Altana AG, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Berlin Packaging LLC, CCL Container, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Containers, Envases Group, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Independent Can Co., Kaira Can Co Ltd, LAGEEN Food Packaging Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Silgan Containers LLC, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Trinity Holdings Ltd., and Visy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

