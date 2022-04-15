U.S. markets closed

USD 7.61 Bn growth in Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market | Driven by use of thinner multilayer actuators in smartphones | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market size is expected to increase by USD 7.61 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 7.06% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Attractive Opportunities in Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download a Free Sample Report to know more about the report coverage.

The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are constantly innovating and introducing new products to serve the unmet needs of the market. As these vendors have an expanded geographical presence, they are selling their products on a global scale. To enable the timely deployment of piezoelectric devices, vendors are mainly focusing on increasing their R&D investments and production capacity.

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., ams AG, APC International Ltd., CTS Corp., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Piezosystem Jena GmbH, and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of thinner multilayer actuators in smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities, the expensive nature of piezoelectric actuators will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Explore other key factors impacting the growth of vendors. Download a Free Sample Report

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

The consumer electronics industry is the prime end-user of piezoelectric actuators and motors. The growing penetration of touch-type phones and devices is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing adoption of autofocus technology in electronic devices is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The increased adoption of portable electronic devices and digitization and information communication growth are the major factors that are driving the demand for piezoelectric actuators and motors in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for piezoelectric actuators and motors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our piezoelectric actuators and motors market report covers the following areas:

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the piezoelectric actuators and motors market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the piezoelectric actuators and motors market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist piezoelectric actuators and motors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the piezoelectric actuators and motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the piezoelectric actuators and motors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of piezoelectric actuators and motors market vendors

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 7.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.06

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., ams AG, APC International Ltd., CTS Corp., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Piezosystem Jena GmbH, and TDK Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.

  • Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

  • ams AG

  • APC International Ltd.

  • CTS Corp.

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • Johnson Matthey Plc

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Piezosystem Jena GmbH

  • TDK Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-7-61-bn-growth-in-piezoelectric-actuators-and-motors-market--driven-by-use-of-thinner-multilayer-actuators-in-smartphones--technavio-301525826.html

SOURCE Technavio

