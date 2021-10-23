USD 7.88 Bn growth in Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market from 2021 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with General Electric Co. & Lenntech BV| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial water treatment equipment market size is set to grow by USD 7.88 bn from 2021 to 2025, at a CAGR of 4.30% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Lenntech BV, Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. The scarcity of water & rising environmental concerns, rapid industrialization in developing countries, and stringent pollution control programs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the impact of hard water on water treatment equipment will hamper the market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial water treatment equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial water treatment equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial water treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial water treatment equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial water treatment equipment market vendors

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Lenntech BV, Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

