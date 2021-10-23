U.S. markets closed

USD 7.88 Bn growth in Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market from 2021 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with General Electric Co. & Lenntech BV| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial water treatment equipment market size is set to grow by USD 7.88 bn from 2021 to 2025, at a CAGR of 4.30% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market - Download a free sample now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Lenntech BV, Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. The scarcity of water & rising environmental concerns, rapid industrialization in developing countries, and stringent pollution control programs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the impact of hard water on water treatment equipment will hamper the market growth.

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial water treatment equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial water treatment equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial water treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial water treatment equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial water treatment equipment market vendors

Related Reports:
Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market -The commercial water treatment equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 18.64 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. Download a free sample report now!

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market -The water quality monitoring equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.74 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.48

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Lenntech BV, Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights of industrial water treatment equipment market companies.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-7-88-bn-growth-in-industrial-water-treatment-equipment-market-from-2021-to-2025evolving-opportunities-with-general-electric-co---lenntech-bv-17000-technavio-reports-301406404.html

SOURCE Technavio

