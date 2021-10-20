U.S. markets closed

USD 700.33 Mn growth expected in Juicer Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Rising Urbanization and Changing Consumer Lifestyles | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Juicer Market by Product (Centrifugal juicer, Masticating juicer, and Triturating juicer), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Juicer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Juicer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the juicer market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 700.33 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles and rise in the number of juice bars are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs will challenge market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The juicer market report is segmented by Product (Centrifugal juicer, Masticating juicer, and Triturating juicer), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for juicers in APAC.

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.
Download a Free Sample Report Now

Companies mentioned with their offerings

  • AB Electrolux: The company offers juicers that ensure fast, fresh, and simple blends with its stainless steel 4 blade system which has 3 speed plus pulse and circuit breaker, under the brand name Electrolux.

  • Breville USA Inc.: The company offers juicers that crush and squeeze to make more juice, with more nutrients and a little fiber for a thicker, smoother texture from items like wheatgrass, small berries, and tomatoes, under the brand name Breville.

  • Cuisinart

  • Groupe SEB

  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio,

Related Reports:

Global Commercial Jar Blender Market - Global commercial jar blender market is segmented by product (commercial jar blenders for food, commercial jar blenders for drinks, and commercial jar blenders for food and drinks) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market - Global commercial beverage blender market is segmented by end-user (JCB, restaurants, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), control type (electronic controls and paddle or toggle controls), and container material (plastic containers, stainless-steel containers, and glass containers).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Juicer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 700.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.34

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., and Sharp Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-700-33-mn-growth-expected-in-juicer-market-2021-2025--driven-by-rising-urbanization-and-changing-consumer-lifestyles--technavio-301403425.html

SOURCE Technavio

